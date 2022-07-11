Entertainment

The singer Dadju in concert in Haiti

On Tuesday July 12, 2022, the Franco-Congolese singer Dadju will be in concert in Haiti. This show, which will bring together other Haitians like RoodyRooboy, Charlin Bato and DJs Bullet, Valmix and Ted Bounce, will be held at New Haitian El Rancho in Pétion-Ville.

In a video available on the Youtube channel, singer Dadju said: “It’s Prince Dadj on the way; see you on July 12 in Haiti darling. We have been pushed back so many times. Now it’s safe! It must be said that Dadju will be performing for the third time in Haiti. He had already offered two concerts in Haiti. The first in 2019 and the second in 2021.

Dadju, whose real name is Dadju Djuna NSUngula, was born on May 2, 1991. He took his first steps in the world of hip-hop and rap by accompanying his brother Maître Gims when he performed with Sexion d’Assault. After signing with the Wati B. label, he met Abou Tall with whom he formed the duo The Shin Sekaï. The two rappers first made themselves known with titles such as: “Me first” or “Rêver”. In 2017, he released the highly anticipated album “Gentleman 2.0” by fans, carried by eight singles which all became hits. After the success of his first opus, he subsequently published: “Poison or antidote”. Dadju has also won two prizes at the NRJ music Award in 2020 and has collaborated with other world-renowned artists, including Maître Gims, M Pokora and Chris Brown among others.

Schultz Laurent Junior

