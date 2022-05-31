the singer felt that she had gone mad, for this reason

Jennifer Lopez at 52 is one of the most surprising celebrities with her beauty and the youthfulness she exudes, Ben Affleck’s fiancée has repeatedly revealed that one of her great beauty secrets is to sleep.

But she recently surprised in her newsletter, “On the JLo”when she recounted the time she felt “losing her mind” about not getting 7-9 hours of rest a day.

This event occurred while the career of “The Diva of the Bronx” was taking off in the 90s, when she only slept 3 to 5 hours a day:

“I was on set all day and in the studio all night and I was traveling and shooting videos on the weekends”said the actress of “Marry Me”.

However, this decompensation of her sleep caused the singer to fall ill. “Change the step” on a shoot:

“All the work and the stress, as well as not getting enough sleep to recover mentally, affected me. I went from feeling completely normal to thinking about what I should be doing that day and all of a sudden I felt like I couldn’t move.”

Immediately, her security guard realized how bad JLo was and took her to see a doctor. Where she asked if she was losing her mind or going crazy. Her physical symptoms frightened her and filled her with fear.

“Now I know it was a classic panic attack caused by exhaustion, but I had never heard that term back then,” said Jennifer Lopez, who now recommends all her fans to sleep well.