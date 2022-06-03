Entertainment

the singer has given birth to her first child!

The whole world has seen and admired Rihanna’s belly throughout her pregnancy. We must now say “goodbye” to this adorable baby bump since the singer gave birth to her baby on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. Congratulation !

The planet has been waiting for Rihanna’s new album for weeks, months, years. This project is not in progress, unfortunately but the singer had something more urgent on fire. In a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky, officially since 2021, the 34-year-old young woman announced that she was pregnant with her first child by posing, belly out, for photographer Miles Diggs. And now the day of glory has arrived: baby has finally shown the tip of his nose.

It is TMZ which reveals to us this Thursday that the singer gave birth to a boy on May 13th. Will she stop adopting the sexiest looks in the universe, as she has done since the beginning of her pregnancy? When she found out she was pregnant, the Barbados-born artist decided she would carry her baby while sporting the craziest styles, both front row at Fashion Week and in life. every day, to go, for example, to the restaurant.

“I wouldn’t say it was planned”

"I wouldn't say it was planned"

The next five-star meal will unfortunately have to wait a bit since Rihanna and ASAP Rocky – Rakim Athelaston Mayers, his real name – are now taking great care of their little baby. If they are delighted with the idea of ​​founding a home together, we cannot say that this birth was noted in the diary of dad nor in that of mom. "I wouldn't say it was…

VIDEO – Rihanna’s Minute

Cardi B mom: the rapper gave birth to her second child, first photos with baby
Imen Es is a mom! The singer announces the surprise birth of her first child
Ellie Goulding mom: the singer gave birth to her first child

