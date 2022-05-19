The singer has just given birth to her first child!

The news of the year has finally fallen! Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child. A little boy who was born on May 13 as claimed TMZ. For the moment, the name of the baby of the singer and businesswoman has not yet been revealed. The last time the star was seen in public was on May 9, when she left Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, with her sweetheart Rocky after a romantic Italian dinner.

As a reminder, it was at the beginning of 2022 that the news of a first baby for the ex of Drake and Chris Brown was confirmed. During a walk in New York, Riri had proudly unveiled her baby bump, under a bright pink jacket.

Now that she has become a mother, her job will be a little more busy. In a recent interview with vogue Magazine, the 34-year-old woman spoke about her personal life and how she was going to organize her daily life with her toddler.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there is another human being that comes into play, it changes again (…) Yet I have companies that aren’t going to manage themselves. My mom looked after the three of us with a totally different amount of resources than I have, so I can absolutely do that.” entrusted the interpreter of Work.

Cardi B’s advice?

A few days ago, in a video obtained by TMZ, Cardi B had been asked about the advice she could give to her colleague. Mother of two children (her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, and her eight-month-old son Wave Set Cephus, whom she had with her husband, rapper Offset, editor’s note). , the 29-year-old artist said, using his personal case as an example: “It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once you [le bébé est] in there, this maternal instinct comes out”.

See also: Video: Rihanna: Her physical evolution!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier