The singer in tears upsets the web | Terrible announcement

The famous singer showed herself in tears on the web. What shocked the fa, however, was above all his announcement. What is it about?

The world of social stopped in front of the terrible news. Fans of the singer still can’t believe it, that’s it what happened.

Hers is one of the voices most beautiful that the international music scene has ever had. Over the years his name has become synonymous with incredible successes and some of his songs have even been used as soundtracks of famous films. With a career among the richest of all time, the star in question is a real phenomenon on an international level. Star undisputed gods social, today everyone knows the famous singer: but have you seen her tears on the web? L’announcement that the artist gave broke the hearts of millions fan. Here it is what happened.

READ ALSO >>> Do you recognize the singer in the photo?

Born in London in 1988, she is one of the most famous artists in the world. It is about Adele, considered the queen of soul music internationally. The songs of the renowned singer have toured the world, conquering the peaks of the main ones rankings. world cup. Today everyone knows her, but the singer showed herself in a completely unusual guise on the web. In a video, Adele He was in tears while communicating to fans a news terrible. What is it about?

READ ALSO >>> Adele shows herself without makeup

The singer boasts a bevy of fans from all corners of the globe. Over the course of a video on social, where it is very popular, Adele gave the fans the bad news. THE concerts of the singer expected in Las Vegas were deleted because of Covid. A large part of the artist’s staff, in fact, turns out to be infected and for this very reason Adele he couldn’t prepare his show. The fans have a lot saddened for what happened, but at the same time they proved a great deal solidarity towards their darling.

Adele’s new home

The singer recently did a purchase sensational. According to reports Fanpage, indeed, Adele would have decided to buy one extra luxury villa right in the United States. The house has an incredible value to say the least and belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

The extra luxury home is located in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Los Angeles, from where you can enjoy a panorama breathtaking. Arranged on several floors, it has a garden immense with a pool overhanging.