the singer is looking for love!

After her love failures with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, Selena Gomez is now looking for true love, as she said on Saturday Night Live, which she hosted for the first time this weekend.

An eternal celibate

As tradition dictates, Selena Gomez opened the show with a monologue where she poked fun at her relationship status.

One of the reasons I was so happy to be the host is that I’m single. And I heard that SNL is a great place to find love.

The actress notably cited her colleagues Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson who met their husbands thanks to the show. And Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson also became friends after the musician’s stint in SNL. As for the actor, the latter also shared his first kiss with Kim Kardashian during a live sketch where they played Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. Since, they do not leave each other.

Eternal celibacy, Selena Gomez still joked about her lack of interest in dating apps.

I just want to show the universe that I’m looking for love. I would like to say I’m looking for my soul mate, but at this point I’ll take anyone.

While waiting to find true love, Selena Gomez will be able to console herself in the arms of her friend Cara Delevingne.

Cara Delevigne, the new love interest of Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin will make their comeback from June 28 for a season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

Alongside them, Amy Schumer, Shirley McLaine and Cara Delevingne have joined the cast. The latter will be Alice, an owner of an art gallery. This will remind Mabel of a side of her personality that she has somehow overlooked.

Friends in real life, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne brought “ sexy intimacy to their on-screen relationship“, as revealed by the series’ co-creator, Jon Hoffman.