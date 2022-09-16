the singer is said to have a lookalike living in Kenya

Around the world, rapper lookalikes are legion: Fresh La Peufra (who paid the price for a look-alike pretending to be him on stage), drake and Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg or Chris Brown. There, it’s the turn of a rapper, Cardi Bto discover his new doppelganger, nicknamed “Cardiron”.

Last year, another complete stranger was brought to the fore as a lookalike of Cardi B. On TikTok, a video was posted in August 2021 by a hairdresser, creating the buzz. We could see a client of a New York hair salon, filmed by the famous hairdresser, Claudelande Jeanbart. It is in this way thatAshleyin spite of herself, was doing the rounds of the web.

This time it’s about a certain Nduta Mwega, originally from Kenya. This one placed itself under the spotlight, broadcasting on instagram a selfie attached to a photo of Cardi B. Through her publication, she challenges her followers and asks them for their opinion: does she look like, yes or no, the American rapper? A priori, according to Internet users, it is yes. It remains to be seen whether this self-proclaimed look-alike intends to take advantage of it. Like some, like IzzyyDrakethe look-alike of drakewho publicly boasts of receiving the small sum of $5000 at each of its performances…