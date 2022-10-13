the singer recounts a terrifying memory…

He retires at 79, because his “body screams, creaks, squeals” and “even if in his head everything is fine, he feels handicapped” and he refuse to let the public see it like that“. This week, in the columns of Paris Match, as he releases his ultimate album in stores, Serge Lama confides in the end of his long career, and promises that he is “serene“, “enthusiastic“, and that he has “still projects in the head”, including writing a biography. And his farewell is also an opportunity to look back on more or less happy experiences…

“Another era with other excesses”

Thus, the interpreter of “I am sick” notably recounts his love for Luana. He rocks : “We got married last year. Everything I do is for her, this album is dedicated to her. Our love story has lasted twenty years. I was with her even while still married…” Unfortunately, Serge Lama also tells of hard times.

Asked about the current era, he speaks in particular of the Me Too movement. And to note: “Everything changed, five years ago, with the advent of feminism”. Indeed, Serge Lama believes: “It had to move, but it’s going down the wrong path”. And to add:I’m afraid of a war of the sexes“.

>> See also: Last minute – the singer Serge Lama in bad shape retires for good: “My body makes me suffer a lot”

He who wants to recognize that he is coming “from another era” assures that he has seen “other deviations”. For his particular case, the star admits that he has not always had success with women. He remembers thus:you know, i had no success with girls in my youth. I was very alone and I suffered a lot from it”.

“I almost felt violated. Before that, no one looked at me“

The turning point came at the age of 30, says the singer. And observe:suddenly, hundreds of women threw themselves on me, ready for anything, really”. A real shock for the romantic boy he was. Thus the interpreter of “Adventures in adventures” assures: “I was not Weinstein, me. I almost felt violated. Before that, no one looked at me“.

FA