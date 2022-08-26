the singer removes Gerard Piqué from her life and her social networks (photo)

Everything seems to indicate that the new idyll of the Barcelona footballer is not temporary.

Shakira and Gerard Pique shocked the world in early June when they announced their split after 12 years together and two children together, Sasha and Milan. Since then, more details of the separation have been revealed and recently the identity of the 23-year-old girl who fell in love with the footballer.

Last weekend, the Barcelona player and Clara Chía Martí were caught kissing for the first time in public at a concert in Spain and a few days later Hola! shared the first photos of the couple attending a wedding, which got a lot of commentary.

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between the footballer and his new girlfriend is more formal than many thought, because as we already told you a few weeks ago, Clara Chía Martí has ​​already had the opportunity to meet the children of Pique and Shakira.

Until now, the details of said meeting were not known, however, after a collaborator of the Telecinco summer program assured that Clara Chía had met the little ones during the ‘Balloon World Cup’, on 3 July, the presenter, Adriana Dorronsoro, denied this version, assuring that the relationship between the minors and the new girlfriend of their father goes back a long way.

“Clara met Pique’s children before the gamer event… It was especially striking that it’s true that the two were very restrained because at that time we didn’t know they were together, he didn’t ‘there was no sign of affection, but that Clara was the only one who was responsible for looking after the children’he explained.

After hearing his story, the other TV presenters began to speculate that Pique for a while and without needing to tell his children the truth, could have planned several meetings between them and his girlfriend.

How long have Gerard Pique and Shakira been apart?

Although the problems in the relationship between Shakira and Pique were revealed earlier this year, everything seems to indicate that the couple has been in crisis for some time, as explained by journalist Marisa Martín-Blázquez in said broadcast.

“They deny me that it’s been six months if not a year, when Shakira finds out about the infidelity she thinks it’s something temporary, they talk and promise to strengthen their relationship”he mentioned.

According to the communicator, once Pique bet on his relationship with the Colombian, Clara would have started an affair with another boy, however, when the footballer discovered it, he separated them and resumed his courtship with the young woman. , eventually leaving Shakira.