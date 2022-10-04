The singer reveals her secret to us to stay young even at more than 50 years old!

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Even at 51, time doesn’t seem to have a hold on the beauty of the American singer and actress with Latin origins.

During a press conference, the subject to be discussed and Jennifer Lopez did not hesitate to share the secret behind her eternal youth.

Jennifer Lopez shares the beauty secret of her skin

Hard to imagine that Jennifer Lopez is 51 years old. Looking at her, you must have thought to yourself that she is between 35 and 40 years old. Behind this appearance that makes her look 10 years younger, there is a secret that all women undoubtedly dream of knowing. Ladies, be ready, because the “bomba latinadecided to reveal his solution to stay young.

Unlike some stars, Jennifer Lopez does not practice aesthetic medicine. Instead, she prefers to use 100% natural beauty products. You have understood, to have this beautiful skin, the star carefully chooses her beauty treatments. The question being: what product is it?

During a recent videoconference, J.Lo reveals her beauty secret which is none other than a beauty care kit “skin care» composed of 8 products. It includes cleansing gel-cream, moisturizing serum, soothing face cream, anti-wrinkle eye contour cream, complexion booster complex, SPF 30 moisturizer and a plumping sheet mask.

Add to that dietary supplements. These products, you can have them in a few weeks since the star is launching her own brand of cosmetic products: “JLO Beauty“. This is the first time it has entered the skincare market.

J.Lo’s secret ingredient for beautiful skin

For years, beauty products with natural composition have increasingly invaded the market. This trend is not trivial, you should know that chemicals are not without risks for the skin. And it’s not J.Lo who will tell you otherwise since her beauty care kit is 100% natural. The flagship ingredient of the productsJLO Beautyis olive oil.

Mainly used in cooking, olive oil also has essential properties for the skin. Rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, this vegetable oil intensely moisturizes and nourishes the skin. This has the effect of preventing aging and the appearance of wrinkles as well as the reduction of skin scars. It is therefore not surprising that J.Lo favors this ingredient in the composition of its brand’s products.

JLO Beauty

Additionally, J.Lo explains that her choice fell on this ingredient because her mother, grandmother, and aunt all used olive oil when they needed a “extra hydration» for face, body and hair. It is therefore from this family beauty tip that Jennifer Lopez has acquired radiant skin with a perfect complexion.