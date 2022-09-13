the singer sends a hidden message to her ex Gérard Piqué

The Colombian has used several of her themes to send messages to the footballer since she met him until the end of their relationship.

More than 90 days have passed since Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation after 12 years of relationship and despite the fact that the now ex-partner has not issued any comment, speculation on the reasons for their breakup continues. don’t stop.

After learning that the Colombian had performed a duet with Ozuna, over the weekend a new version appears again in which it is assured that this song would be a new clue for the footballer, with whom custody of their children is currently contested.

According to users of this theme, the singer seeks to hit Piqué where it hurts the most, which could have a big impact on the relationship he currently has with the young Clara Chía Martí.

The first images of the singer-songwriter’s new video have been revealed in which the Colombian can be seen taking her heart with her hand, which could mean a clue for the Spaniards, after the separation they have experienced .

The hidden messages in other Shakira songs

Although this is not the first time that the singer of ‘Pies descalzos’ has sent a message in his lyrics to his ex, because after Pique’s alleged infidelity was exposed, the hidden message appears, which is based on a robot, which according to fans it is used to represent the footballer.

And it is that through his words, the barranquillera took the opportunity to declare his feelings towards the footballer as in “I congratulate you”, “I fell in love”, “Loba” and “Waka Waka”in these songs the same robot appears, which is said to simulate Pique, as it was a way Shakira sought to show her feelings.