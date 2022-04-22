the singer shines at the LatinAMAs

Christian Nodal won three awards this Thursday and was honored with one of the tributes of the night at the Latin American Music Awardswhich took place in Las Vegas.

The Mexican singer took home the awards for Favorite Artist (Regional Mexican), Favorite Album (“Now”) and Favorite Song (“Bottle After Bottle”), in addition to receiving the special Extraordinary Evolution award.

“Arriba México!” Said the singer upon receiving one of the awards, thanking “wholeheartedly all the people who have made these five years of professional career go by so quickly.” Later, when accepting another of his awards, he expressed himself “very proud to belong to this new generation of artists” of the genre.

The Legend Award, another special recognition, went to Lupita D’Alessio, also Mexican, for her more than five decades of experience.

The nicknamed “Sleeping Lioness” received the honor from “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez amidst a standing ovation. He thanked her parents, from whom he said he had learned everything he knows, as well as their children and his team.

“To Mexico, who saw me grow up”, added the interpreter of “What a desire to never see you again” and “My heart is a gypsy”, drawing another strong applause from those present.

“To Latin America and the United States, thank you very much for that love, for keeping me alive for almost 52 years” of artistic career. Both artists sang during the evening in two of the most outstanding numbers.

absentee winner

Karol G made history at the awards as the first woman to win the highest honor at the Latin American Music Awards, artist of the year, but the Colombian urban music singer, the top winner of the night with six awards, was not present to receive them.

Bad Bunny, also absent, won five awards including Favorite Male Artist and Single of the Year for “Dákiti,” featuring Jhay Cortez, who also won Favorite Urban Song. The track achieved an unprecedented milestone in 2020 when it simultaneously debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

“Wow, wow, wow. Thanks to everyone who was part, to the Rabbit (Bad Bunny) for believing in the vision, for believing in the song and for giving me the opportunity, “said Cortez. “This issue has crossed borders. Latinos are growing more and more and reaching further.”

Karol G’s awards also included favorite female artist; album of the year and favorite album – urban, for “KG0516”; favorite artist – urban, and collaboration of the year for “El makinón” with Mariah Angeliq, who took the stage to receive him. The hit went on to top Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart while her music video, released in March 2021, has more than 684 million views.

“I really didn’t expect to win this, ‘so’ (so) I’m a little bit ‘surprised’ (surprised),” said Angeliq.

The new artist of the year award went to Argentine sensation María Becerra.

“Look at you, I didn’t prepare anything, I didn’t have any faith in me,” said the urban music singer with a laugh before thanking her for “such a nice recognition” and mentioning her work team and her family. “Argentina in the house!… Thank you very much.”

In its seventh edition, the Latin American Music Awards were broadcast live on Telemundo from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and were hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Christian de la Fuente.

The ceremony began with the Black Eyed Peas performing a bilingual version of their hit “Where is the Love” in a show of solidarity with Ukraine that included the participation of the Ukrainian singer NK and some 25 Latin artists in the stage, all dressed in white.

Later, NK gave an emotional speech calling for peace in his Russian-invaded country and asking viewers to help however they can.

He stressed that Maluma filled a stadium in kyiv in a concert that she herself had the opportunity to open, and that Rosalía also recorded a video there.

He referred to Bad Bunny to say that young people listen to his songs in their cars and that, although they do not understand a single word, they feel happy because music has no borders. “Now what they hear are bombs,” she lamented. “Don’t forget my country.”

Among other winners, Aventura won two awards, for favorite duo or group and favorite tropical song for “Volví”, with Bad Bunny. CNCO, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Gera MX, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Romeo Santos, Sebastián Yatra and Selena Gómez were also recognized.

The first prize of the night, for Favorite Regional Mexican Duo or Group, went to Grupo Firme.



“Thank you all very much,” said its vocalist, Eduin Caz, along with his companions on stage. “Music is for sharing, not for competition. Up the Latinos!”

The program included nearly twenty performances by emerging and established stars. Jesse & Joy performed “Respirar”, Luis Fonsi “Dolce”, Prince Royce and Becerra the bachata “Teespera” and Gloria Trevi her new song with touches of flamenco, “La recaída”.

Adriel Favela, Boza, Caliber 50, Chesca, Chiquis, CNCO, Emilia, Esteman, Farruko, Gera MX, Gerardo Ortiz, Goyo, Lit Killah, Los Ángeles Azules, Ozuna, Reik, Sofía Reyes and Tiago PZK also performed.

In total, 26 awards were announced, although not all on camera, in pop, urban, tropical and regional Mexican music genres, as well as favorite crossover artist (The Weeknd), social artist of the year (Pabllo Vittar), favorite video (“Girl From Rio” by Anitta), viral song (“AM” by Nio García, J Balvin and Bad Bunny”) and tour of the year (“Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin”).

The winners were selected by fans, who cast their votes through LatinAMAs.com and the @LatinAMAs Twitter account.

The ceremony could also be seen live on the Peacock streaming service, the cable channel Universo and Telemundo Internacional.

mafa