the singer soon to be single? Her companion Gerard Pique would have cheated on her

Shakira soon to be single? In any case, the Spanish media have been relaying en masse since Wednesday June 1. According to newspaper information El Periodico, the star couple, which she forms with footballer Gerard Pique, would go through an unprecedented crisis. In question, an infidelity committed by the athlete.

The Colombian artist, known for her many songs, would have surprised the father of her two children in the arms of another woman. An incident that would have pushed the couple to separate. Since then, the 35-year-old athlete no longer lives under the same roof as the singer, but alone in an apartment he owns in Barcelona.

Taking advantage of this separation, Gerard Piqué would live in a very nocturnal way according to the information given by the Spanish media in his podcast. The player would roam several nightclubs in the city with his teammate Riqui Puig until very late, and would have been seen several times with other women. Words that are enough to comfort Shakira in the idea of ​​separating from him, and this, after 12 years of relationship.

It must be said that the couple has only appeared very little together lately on social networks. The 45-year-old artist had even walked, alone, the steps of the Cannes Film Festival as part of the screening of the feature film Elvis.

