The singer splashed by a resounding new scandal!

This is the controversy of the moment in Spain!

The Iberian press, The Confidential in the lead, made very big revelations about negotiations between the Spanish Federation, through its president Luis Rubiales, and Gérard Piqué, defender of FC Barcelona but above all president of Kosmos. The media relies on documents and audio recordings between the two men.

It is reported that the Federation receives 40 million euros per season from SELA, Saudi Arabia’s public sports marketing company, for each of the six editions of the new format of the Spanish Super Cup (i.e. 240 million euros in total), while Kosmos, Shakira’s companion company, receives 4 million euros per season, or 24 million over six years as an intermediary.

Pique slams the door on accusations

Faced with the magnitude of this case, the 35-year-old spoke about this subject during a live on the social network, Twitch. “I have nothing to hide. Everything we have done is legal. I am proud of what we have done at Kosmos. We wanted to change the format of the competition and make it more interesting for the spectator. impact on revenue. The president (Luis Rubiales) really liked the idea. Saudi Arabia was not the only option. The United States and Qatar were on the table. In the end, they decided to going to Saudi Arabia. 10% of the market (the share of the 40 million euros received by Kosmos, editor’s note), it’s relatively low: we thought it was standard and it was a figure according to all the agencies that charge to do such a thing. I have no problem explaining things. Kosmos does business with UEFA, RFEF, La Liga… It’s a business for everyone.”

A source inside the Spanish Football Federation said, for his part, to brand : “The information does not bring anything new compared to what was published in 2019. All the figures for the operation have been presented, explained and approved by the football assembly (…) This is part of the campaign of harassment and discredit to which we are already accustomed (…) We must be very calm”.

To be continued…

See also: EXCLUDED: Shakira responds to Public.fr!

Sylvain Majadahonda