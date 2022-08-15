The singer spotted for the first time with ASAP Rocky and… her baby boy!

In recent days, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have chained outings in New York. On August 11, the young mother pulled out an amazing outfit to go to dinner with her darling at Emilio’s Ballato. The singer had opted for a little black dress which she teamed with an endowed jacket and strappy black heels. The rapper wore a baggy green motocross style long sleeve shirt with black baggy jeans. At another party, RiRi wore thigh-high boots with a rather short skirt.

Since the birth of their baby boy last May, the couple have always been careful to keep him out of the spotlight. They have not yet publicly commented on this happy event and have not shared his name or a photo yet. However, the two artists were spotted exiting their private jet taking them back to Los Angeles. At the exit of the device, the paparazzi were able to photograph the two stars in the company of their bodyguard who carefully carried their toddler, Sunday August 14.

The little family was later able to return to their home.

However, a court case weighs on the young dad. It was revealed on Wednesday August 10 that the interpreter of Goldie A$AP was being sued for assault by a former friend. He was arrested on April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon and was accused of approaching a man in the street before firing several shots at him. A case that dates back to November 2021 as revealed by the magazine RollingStone.

Etienne-Hadrien Feyrandrier