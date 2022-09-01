the singer spotted hiding while getting out of her private jet

The “CelebrityJets” twitter account, which tracks the jet journeys of stars, has revealed the winners of stars who pollute the most last week. At the top of the ranking, the singer Taylor Swift who emits the most CO2 due to his many plane trips. “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned to other people. Attributing most or all of those trips to him is clearly incorrect”had replied his agents in a press release relayed by the Los Angeles Times.

Anyway, the jet of the one who is among the wealthiest singers in 2022 has a carbon footprint 1184 times greater than that of a “normal” person. Worse still, the average length of his trips is 80 minutes. While she once used her jet to travel between Missouri and Tennessee, two neighboring states 36 minutes apart by plane. Since January alone, Taylor Swift has flown 170 times, representing 16 flight days.

If the interpreter of “Shake it off” refutes the accusations, she does not seem very proud of her. A few weeks before the controversy, the singer had been spotted hiding behind an umbrella as she exited… her private jet. It was July 5, at Hollywood Burbank airport, in the United States. If we do not know why she wanted to go incognito, we imagine that it is because of her insane jet trips… Taylor Swift can unfortunately be reassured, she is not the only one who has exceeded the limits. In the ranking, we also find Jay-Z, the husband of Beyoncé, as well as Kim Kardashian, among others.

Taylor Swift is seen shielding herself with a black umbrella as she gets off her 173rd private jet flight amid carbon controversy. pic.twitter.com/03Y2ynKGBT —PopBase (@PopBaseUpdates) August 2, 2022

Antoine FM

