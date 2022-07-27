the singer suffers a new setback at the worst time!

Shakira has seen better days. After living idyllic years with Gérard Piqué, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” ended up becoming disillusioned. Out of sight, the footballer would have cheated on his sweetheart several times. Suspicious, Shakira would then have appealed to a private detective agency to corner her man. After collecting countless pieces of evidence, the star ended up knocking on the door.

To this day, the ex-lovers are trying to maintain good relations for their two children: Sasha and Milan. For Shakira, her offspring comes first. “I am a mother tiger”, analyzed the main issue for the Vanity Fair Italian. “I spend a lot of energy on my children. […] Motherhood is my full time job. It’s beautiful, electrifying, wonderful but exhausting at the same time. »

The star wants to do battle with the Spanish justice

The latest news, the popstar has also had some mishaps with the Spanish Public Treasury. As a reminder, the famous singer is accused of tax evasion (note: 14.5 million would have been embezzled between 2012 and 2014). This Wednesday, July 27, the artist refused to enter into an agreement with the courts on this subject. According to her, she is “absolutely certain of her innocence”. Thus, a lawsuit is likely to be launched as revealed AFP.

As Shakira’s lawyers have pointed out, the “Hip’s don’t lie” singer is not closed to discussion. For her part, she accuses the prosecution of having “abusive methods” and constantly violate “his rights”. In a recent statement, Shakira also assured that she had raised a lot of money mainly thanks to her “international tours” without forgetting “The Voice show” when she was a sworn in the United States… But at this time, the pretty blonde specifies that she “was not yet resident in Spain”. According to Shakira, all her debts would have been honored. Case to follow!

