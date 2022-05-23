Entertainment

the singer talks about mental health

actress and singer Selena Gomez brought a message to the White House on mental health as part of mental health awareness month.

Gomez, who was recently in Saturday night Livewas in the capital to host the first MTV-led Youth Mental Health Action Forum, an event that encourages businesses and peers to address the growing youth mental health crisis that affects more than a third of students in high school.

  • The forum kicked off the Mental Health Action Day and is focused on inspiring meaningful action to achieve mental health.
  • Selena Gomez met with First Lady Jill Biden, Ambassador Susan Rice, and 30 other activists and creators who shared their stories about mental health.
  • Gomez shared with the audience her bipolar diagnosis and why the cause is “very personal” to her.
  • “Bringing attention to mental health through the media or simply talking about your own travels can help. Set the example that it is a topic that can and should be talked about freely and without shame,” said the singer during activity.

Main news source: USA Today

Source link

