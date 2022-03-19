The singer Tokischa takes off her thong in the middle of the concert to give it to a fan

the dominican singer Tokischa is currently on tour in the United States and came up with a very original way to promote his concerts. In recent times, several of his colleagues have resorted to maneuvers such as undressing on social networks to get the attention of her fans, but there are those who would say that she has gone a step further.

In one of her last performances, the artist dared to take off her underwear in front of hundreds of people to give it to one of his admirers. Luckily that day she had chosen to wear a skirt, so she was able to get rid of her thong with relative ease, although From the faces of the young people who were in the front row, it seems that they did see more than necessary.

Of course, the moment was recorded for posterity and Tokischa herself shared the video on her Instagram account to inform all her followers of what they can expect if they come to see her live. “Leaving the panti in the #POPOLATOUR tickets link in Bio”, she recommended.

