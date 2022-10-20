the singer unveils two spellbinding new tracks

Surprise ! Billie Eilish has just unveiled two absolutely divine guitar-voice tracks. One of the songs evokes her amazement when she learned of the revocation of Roe v. Wade who protected the right to abortion in the United States.

As she has just completed her European tour, 20-year-old Californian singer Billie Eilish surprises her fans by unveiling, this Friday, July 22, two new songs, available on listening platforms. Entitled “TV” and “The 30th”, these sublime ballads, composed in acoustics, appear on an EP soberly named “Guitar Songs”. As usual, the star wrote and recorded these songs together with his older brother Finneas O’Connell.

Of these singles, the singer said in a statement: “Finneas and I really wanted these songs to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are! Playing “TV” on tour was a highlight for us, so we took the audio from the first performance in Manchester and weaved it into the title. [on entend le public chanter avec elle à la fin du titre, ndlr]. I get chills every time I hear it. I hope you like these two titles and thank you for letting us share our music with you. »

A song about the revocation of Roe v. wade

A committed and political title, “TV” describes the state of amazement in which Billie Eilish found herself when she learned, on television, of the revocation of the Roe v. Wade who protected the right to abortion in the United States. “Internet users go crazy watching stars of…

