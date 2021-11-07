the singer will start filming shortly

There Universal Pictures has made known for a few months the desire to make a film based on one of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time: Wicked. The musical is already a first reinterpretation of Baum’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Among the protagonists also the international super star Ariana Grande, which will split the set with Cynthia Erivo.

READ ALSO> Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen of Snow White, the new live-action by Disney

The director of the film, Jon M. Chuhe said, “I am so excited to start working on this project. We are in the early stages of Wicked. What really struck me is the power of music, because musicals exist in the first place when words are not enough. Nowadays words are not really enough for what we are going through. “

READ ALSO> Avril Lavigne signs a contract with Travis Barker’s label: a new single is coming soon

Ariana Grande protagonist Wicked: from Broadway to the big screen

Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo they will be the protagonists of the story, specifically they will play Elphaba, the Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. This for Ariana Grande is not just a job opportunity, but a real dream that comes true. In fact in the 2011 he had declared “I loved seeing Wicked again. What a magnificent production! This reminded me how much I hope to play the role of Glinda someday. The character of my dreams. “

READ ALSO> The Spice Girls celebrate 25 years since their debut: a video will drive fans crazy

The director continues Jon M. Chu “I will take you to the crazy world of Oz, you will visit those places again. But above all you will see the relationship between these two women, we will be so close to them. We will cheer them on. This is the most important thing.” Once the roles have been assigned, the singer of Positions she immediately congratulated her colleague stating “Dear Cynthia, I can’t even describe what an honor it is for me to work with you. I can not wait to hug you. See you in Oz. ” And we Cara Cynthia and Ariana can’t wait to see the fruit of your work.