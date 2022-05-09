the singer with a glass of champagne in her hand? His fans are worried (video)









Since Rihanna announced she was pregnant of the rapper A$AP Rocky, all the media have their eyes on the singer. But this time it’s star fans who have been challenged by a video of the latterin which she seems to have a glass of champagne in her hand… Check out the video below.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the star couple of the moment

Rihanna is an international singer who has nothing more to prove. Also being a real businesswoman in particular by her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty or her brand of lingerie Savage X Fenty, the young woman has more than one string to her bow.

And since the star announced to be A$AP Rocky pregnantrare are the days when the couple does not the front page of the media. Whether it’s about a rumor that the rapper was allegedly unfaithful to Rihanna or more recently, for a clip in which A$AP Rocky the marriage proposalthey are constantly in the spotlight.

Pregnant and alcoholic? Internet users are wondering

This Saturday, May 7, 2022, Rihanna posted a video on instagram in which she appears with what could be likened to a glass of champagne, in the hand, during one of his countless beauty tutorialsthus giving rise to strong questions from his fans.

While alcohol is “not recommended for pregnant women”, according to Internet users, Rihanna would have succumbed while using a glass of champagne. Indeed, they were very numerous to be challenged by the drink she would have in her glass.

Under the Instagram post of the one who would be the ex of a French ministerone can read: What is that in the cut? ” or ” is she really drinking alcohol ? » .

But this Sunday, May 8, 2022according to an article RTL-info, it wouldn’t be no alcohol at all : “ its detractors have not been keen observers: we can clearly see that Rihanna’s “champagne” is actually ginger ale, a soft drink » . Beverage with characteristic notes of ginger and of lime.

