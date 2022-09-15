the singer’s energetic reaction to questions about Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía

A few months have passed since Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation amid rumors of infidelity from the footballer, but there is still no confirmation that this was the reason for the ongoing divorce, this which led netizens to inquire as to what was going on. happens, especially when Pique has made his relationship with his girlfriend Clara Chía more than clear.

Shakira has kept a calm posture and made no statement in this regard, not even when a wave of journalists is waiting for her outside the airport to ask her opinion on her ex-partner’s dating and by Clara Chia. Here we tell you how it happened.

How was the moment journalists asked Shakira about her opinion of Pique and his girlfriend?

Upon her arrival in Barcelona after a stay in London, Shakira was intercepted by journalists who asked her opinion on the relationship between Gerard Pique and Clara Chía. In a video shared on the networks, we observe the moment when the singer goes out to the journalists and goes directly to her truck.

The “I Congratulate You” singer wore military-style joggers, boots and a black shirt. As she walks, the way she grabs her right wrist with her left hand as if adjusting her bracelet stands out.

How was the moment journalists asked Shakira about her opinion of Pique and his girlfriend?

Upon her arrival in Barcelona after a stay in London, Shakira was intercepted by journalists who asked her opinion on the relationship between Gerard Pique and Clara Chía. In a video shared on the networks, we observe the moment when the singer goes out to the journalists and goes directly to her truck.

The “I Congratulate You” singer wore military-style joggers, boots and a black shirt. As she walks, the way she grabs her right wrist with her left hand as if adjusting her bracelet stands out. “What do you think Gérard is no longer hiding?”we agree between the questions.

What did Shakira answer to questions about Gerard Pique?

As soon as Shakira arrived at the exit of the airport, she already seemed to know the questions she would have to hear. With dark glasses, a perfect smile and a straight walk to her truck, the Colombian just looked at the media and said, “Chao”. In this way, he evaded all questions, got into his car and left the scene.

The words of the marriage breakdown due to Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira are getting louder and louder and not the responses of either.