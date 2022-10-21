the singer’s father was again hospitalized

Katia and Elma Aveiro shared different posts on Instagram to support the Portuguese footballer in his divorce from Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not living his best moment. With barely a month to go until the World Cup in Qatar, the Portuguese footballer has scored just two goals in 12 appearances this season, he barely counts for Ten Hag and, to top it off, he has been dismissed by Manchester United after his rudeness in this week’s game against Tottenham.

His gesture can also mean an astronomical fine, which is why his sisters, aware of the difficulties that Madeira is going through, wanted to support him publicly with several publications on social networks.

Elma Aveiro already made her stance on the United manager clear a few days ago when she shared news of his possible January departure, which she claimed was a decision that was made ‘too late’.

But as if that weren’t enough, in recent hours he continued to share messages about the divorce between Cristiano and Ten Hag. “Karma exists (…). Don’t do what you don’t want them to do to you,” he shared, speaking of “disrespect.” and threatening with “God does not sleep”.

Elma didn’t mention the Dutch coach, but used a photo to refer to her brother: “My great hero and the love of my life. I will be with you until death do us part”he dedicated to her.

The Portuguese also used motivational videos with phrases that she thought could be related to her brother. “There are people who can’t stand you because you’re still standing. It must be said that I stood up against her, that I spoke against her, that I slandered her, but she remains standing. Persevere and keep fighting,” he shared with a “and will continue for many years to come.”

In another publication, he mentions karma again: “Karma says sometimes you have to suffer in life, not because you’ve been bad, but because you don’t understand where or when you have to stop being good.”

For her part, Katia Aveiro released Cristiano’s statement with the word “perfect” and a few hours later shared a reflection from Gandhi which has also been linked to his brother. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they attack you. So you win”

His family, with him in his worst moments

How could it be otherwise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s family has always been by his side in the most complicated stages. Dolores Aveiro led a tireless defense of her son when he faced the rape complaint Elma described as “the most beautiful human being” after the incident with a boy from Everton and Katia was one of the most active, coming under criticism against Cristiano each time. he had the opportunity.

Of course, Georgina and her children are also a haven for the Portuguese at the moment and last weekend the model showed on social media what a game day was like for them.

Jaca’s traveled to Old Trafford with four of her children and captured them posing with the team’s mascot, juggling the ball or playing as they arrived at the stadium.