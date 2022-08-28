The singer’s mental health startup could be valued at $100 million

The startup Wondermind co-founded by pop star Selena Gomez, is raising funds after earning a $100 million valuation as it seeks to capitalize on the rise in the mindfulness trend.

The risk fund of the iconic tennis player Serena Williams, SerenaVentures, led the $5 million seed round, joined by Lightspeed Venture Partners Y Sequoia Capital. Brent Saunders, former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Allergan, also participated.

Wondermind focuses on the “physical-mental state”, promoting routines to maintain mental health similar to how you would go to a gym to keep the body in shape.

Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Hollywood producer (and Gomez’s mother), and Daniella Pierson, founder of the Pop Culture Newsletter Newsletter, they started the company after Pierson met the mother-daughter duo two years ago.

“They were so raw and real and vulnerable about her mental health that I was completely in awe,” Pierson said. “Among all of us, we decided that we had to do something.”

In the past two years, investors have poured money into mental health startups, with total funding in the sector in 2021 reaching $5.5 billion, according to data from analytics firm CB Insights, more than double the total. from the previous year.

While having a celebrity endorsement helps attract attention, it’s no guarantee of success. Mindfulness is an abstract concept by nature and competition is growing.

The first offers in Wondermind include social media channels and a newsletter, which offers “a roadmap to overcome stigma, change your mindset, and feel supported,” according to its website.

Teefey is working on building the production division of the operation, which will create and release mental health content. Gómez focuses on creative direction and marketing. Physical products involving behavioral therapies are also being developed, Pierson said, without sharing details.

Williams, one of the world’s best racquet wielders, announced her retirement from professional tennis earlier this week to focus on her family and her venture capital firm.

He has been investing for nine years and has a portfolio that includes Foodie, a recipe app, the children’s social network Zigazoo and cryptocurrency company Nestcoin.

“Obviously we’re going to do more to become a fund that eventually raises $1 billion,” Williams said in an interview. “One thing I’m good at is building a career.”

Williams has spoken out about mental health issues, including anxiety and postpartum emotions. She will also participate in Wondermind content and promote the brand as her upcoming projects become public.