The singers of the Mexican regional who, like Yrma Lydya, were brutally murdered

Although it is well known that the mexican regional world It is represented by men in its majority, there are women who continue in the fight so that their voice is heard, so that their music is applauded and the value of their work is recognized.

But some of them have not come to see all the fruits they reaped throughout their lives. lifebecause there were those who took away the possibility of a way tragic either brutal.

Recently there was the case of Yrmaa Lydyaa young singer on the rise who was the victim of femicide and just like her, there are other celebrities of the group genre who have died of murder.

Yrma Lydya

The young woman was 21 years old, she called herself “the new star of Mexican music”, she was born on September 17, 2000 in Mexico. Yrma Lydya was part of the show “Great”.

On Thursday, June 23, it was announced that a woman had been murdered in the Suntury restaurant in Colonia Del Valle, in the Alcandía Benito Juárez de la Mexico Citythe alleged culprit was the businessman Jesus Hernandez Alcocer 79 years old, who was her husband.

Selena Quintanilla

Possessor of great talent and a career full of successes, Selena was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, who was in charge of her fan club and one of her best friends.

Yolanda Saldivar still serving a sentence USA for taking the life of “Queen of tex-mex”on March 31, 1995 at the Days Inn Motel in Corpus Cristi.

Zayda Pena

The singer who popularized songs like “Smuggled” and “Mariposa”, she was also a vocalist for Zayda and the guilty. The death of the star was very popular because they found her in a motel in Tamaulipas alive, but in a serious state of health.

The doctors managed to save her, but they did not expect a person to enter the room where she was recovering and shoot her repeatedly in front of hospital workers, this happened on December 1, 2007.

Tania Mendoza “The mere, mere Queen of the South”

She was a Mexican actress and singer, she was shot to death inside Deportivo Estrada, in Cuernavaca, Morelos, in front of her 11-year-old son. She was originally from GuadalajaraJalisco and his fame was acquired when he participated in the movie “La mere mera Reyna del Sur”, with the actors Toño Infante, Rafael Goyri, Jorge Ortín.

