The single network hypothesis is back with Open Fiber. And Telecom raises its head

There is no cloud or football that holds: only the rumors about the future of the network have managed to reinvigorate the Telecom courses on the stock exchange. Yesterday the stock was up 4.49% after a week of losses, due to the profit warning launched on the occasion of last week’s quarterly report. The overlaps were triggered by rumors that say the group is willing to not have a position of control over the single network to restart the draft agreement between Tim and Open Fiber. There is no doubt that the role of CDP, which will have 60% of OF (the EU’s green light for the sale from Enel is expected on November 10) and has 10% of Tim, will be central to the success of the project. In the conference call with analysts last week, the CEO of Tim Luigi Gubitosi (whom someone would see at the start but the replacement is certainly not easy) had emphasized the excellent relationship with the new management of Cdp. That is with the CEO Dario Scannapieco who will present the company’s strategic plan next month. “The approach is pragmatic – said Gubitosi – we want to achieve results, as soon as all the bottlenecks are eliminated we are ready to restart on the single network”.

Not a simple agreement and therefore, according to Bloomberg, CEO Luigi Gubitosi would be carrying out a less demanding project that does not concern the primary fiber optic network, the one that owns the exchanges, but the secondary one, namely FiberCop. That is the company owned by Tim (58%), Fastweb (4.5%) by the US fund KKR (37.5%) with the aim of creating the last mile in optical fiber, replacing the old copper network. Here Tim could go below the control quota by letting Open Fiber in. Tim would therefore retain a minority stake in the new entity. According to analysts, this would allow the company to deconsolidate FiberCop with a benefit for debt and capex (investments). It would also facilitate a further agreement for the transfer of the entire fixed network, including the primary one, to a new entity. In short, this could be the way to go to avoid duplication in the costly construction of the fiber optic infrastructure on the Italian territory and also to clear the field of the doubts about the project triggered by the Draghi government (Tim’s largest shareholder is foreign, Vivendi with 23 , 7%) and by the European Commission on the topic of competition. Meanwhile, in an official note, Tim specified that no discussion was made on the board nor any decisions were made. The hypotheses on the network could therefore be the main subject of the expected extraordinary board of directors of 11 November, requested by Vivendi and some independent directors, on the reorganization.

Meanwhile, Tim Brasil has been awarded one of the four lots of the 3.5 GHz band, considered the most coveted 5G frequency auctioned in Brazil, for 53.7 million euros.