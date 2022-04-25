the single single Wine for me

Signed on the Reservoir Club label, the multi-talented artist, also model, influencer and actor unveils a video with irresistible choreography imagined by Laure Courtellemont, with dancers recently seen in Beyonce or The Weeknd clips.

The clip of Wine for Me was directed by Alfredo Flores, the director who has worked for artists like Ariana Grande and Karol G. The video was shot in the United States in Los Angeles, and in Kingston, Jamaica. The world premiere of the video took place on March 26 in New York at Time Square on the Nasdaq Tower. This title produced by producer Mina Malonga aka Jam Fever is simply unstoppable and gives an irrepressible desire to dance.

David Michigan unveils his first clip Whine For Me. This is an opportunity to discover the musical universe of this multi-talented artist, actor, model, influencer, and now musician.

Wine for Me, his first music video, reveals his DJ talents. The title is a dancefloor hit between dancehall and electro, with a very current production perfect to make this single a success on dance floors all over the world.

Today, with this first title, David Michigan shares with us the musical universe that punctuates his life.

With his tattooed body, his extraordinary physique and his long hair, David Michigan, proud of his Native American origins, recently made an incursion into the world of cinema with his participation in the sequel to the famous Argentinian horror film “What The Waters Left Behind: Scars“.

David Michigan, considered one of the most important influencers in France, is also a DJ to follow. We can’t resist his tube Wine For Meon which he invited Diesel and Richie Loop.