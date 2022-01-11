“The single thought denies history”. The Pope against cancel culture

A broadside in full Ratzingerian style: Pope francesco, yesterday, he lashed out against the “cancel culture”, which is now taking hold in the West, with an impact evident to most.

The occasion to take a position on the matter was the audience with the Diplomatic Corps operating at the Holy See. Jorge Mario Bergoglio has decided to break into the cultural debate, indicating a way for the Catholic Church as a whole but also for Western civilization: “Multilateral diplomacy – began the Argentine pontiff, according to what was retraced by Italpress – it has been going through a crisis of confidence for some time, due to a reduced credibility of the social, governmental and intergovernmental systems. Important resolutions, declarations and decisions are often taken without real negotiations in which all countries have a say “.

The former archbishop of Buenos Aires has spent all these years spreading the diplomatic multilateralism as a majority doctrine, being able to count on the practical application of that style, through the action of the Secretary of State and Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Then the jab, which concerned precisely the cancel culture and its branches: “As I have been able to say on other occasions – continued the bishop of Rome – , I believe that it is a form of ideological colonization, which leaves no room for freedom of expression and which today increasingly takes the form of that cancel culture, which invades so many areas and public institutions “. During these nearly nine years of his pontificate, the first Jesuit Pope in history had also defined the spread of the so-called “gender ideology” “ideological colonization”.

The reasons presented by Holy Father they are also of an identity nature: “In the name of the protection of diversity – thundered – , we end up erasing the sense of every identity, with the risk of silencing the positions that defend a respectful and balanced idea of ​​the various sensitivities. A single – dangerous – thought is being elaborated, forced to deny history, or worse still to rewrite it on the basis of contemporary categories, while every historical situation must be interpreted according to the hermeneutics of the time, not the hermeneutics of today “, he commented.

In short, for Jorge Mario Bergoglio, with the sword protection of the so-called minorities, we end up (or at least it is one of the risks) to undermine any traditional basis of a people’s culture. The creator of this destructuring project is what the former cardinal called “single thought” without going around it too much. For the Pope, the “future” must be “created” without “forgetting tradition”.