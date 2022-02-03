the single thought imposed on the masses on prime time TV

or abhor Sanremo. The old Gramsci he would go so far as to say: “I hate Sanremo”. If I abhor Sanremo it is not for the fact that it is an expression of the popular national team. The aborro for the exact opposite reason, since Sanremo is today the triumph of elitist spirit and dominant groups.

Sanremo is nothing more than a great attempt to orthopedics masses of couch potatoes and techno-narcotized in a globalist, consumerist and ultra-capitalist and politically correct sense. Precisely in this lies the essence of Sanremo, a phenomenon that apparently arises amicably and cordially as national-popular and that then in reality it smuggles messages that are diametrically opposed to popular national ones and that respond to the interests of the dominant groups and their desire for hegemony, that is to dominate with consent, conveying and imposing their own models.

Sanremo apparently asserts a popular national elementbut we know that the popular national, according to the formula that Antonio Gramsci uses in the prison notebooks, borrowing it from Giobertiit means expression of the concrete life of the people and of the nation, therefore it has to do with an element genuinely folkloristic and with common sense.

It is not the opposite of what it proposes Sanremo with its millionaire artists, with its sponsors of excellence and with a carefully chosen audience in the stands and which seems to be the antithesis of the national-popular element? Precisely in this lies the figure of Sanremo, its power and ability to take hold of the masses, simulates a sort of revival of the popular national modelsjust when in reality an opposite dynamic is valid.

It imposes on the people what national-popular it is not, having to do with the models and lifestyles of big capital or rather with the lifestyles that big capital wants to forcefully impose on the entire population by colonizing their imaginary.

This is exactly what Sanremo does, it works by colonizing the imaginary of masses of couch potatoes. A concrete example? Let’s take the example of Achille Lauro, one of the most present artists in recent years and who best embodies the essence outlined above Sanremo. What is the message of Achille Lauro if not desacralization or do you also want the integral de-divinization of the world?

One year he overturned the model of Saint Francis of Assisi and now we see it overturning the model of the baptismo. What is the message then? Every message of transcendence must be overturned since the world of capitals not only is no longer based on religion or transcendence but must put them on leave, seeing in them obstacles.

The world of capital is a world without high and low, without God and sacred, where everything must be purely usable, available for the techno-capitalist will to power. Ezra Pound he said: “The temple is sacred because it is not for sale.” That is why in late capitalism nothing has to be sacred and everything has to be for sale for the practices of commerce and consumption. That’s why I abhor Sanremo: it represents the new spirit of capitalism that advances and colonizes the imaginary.

RadioAttività, flashes of thought with Diego Fusaro