The ‘sister’ of Omicron is now also in Italy, it is called BA.2 – Biotech

The sub-variant of the Omicron called BA.2: it is just as fast in spreading, but it is not yet clear whether it is less aggressive.

It is not the only sister of Omicron: there are also BA.1 And BA.3as the large databases that store sequences of the SarsCoV2 virus indicate, such as NextStrain And Gisaidso much so that some experts speak of a “hypermutated version“of the SarsCoV2 virus, as does the founder of the Scripps Institute, Eric Topol. According to Tom Peacock, of Imperial College London,” BA.2 is unlikely to generate a new wave “: rather it could ruin the current wave or slow down the descent of the epidemic curve.

Of the three versions of the Omicron, the BA.1 is the most widespread: in the countries where it arrived, it quickly put aside the pre-existing variants. It also happened in Italywhere Omicron replaced Delta and as of January 17 had an estimated prevalence of 95.8% (with a margin of uncertainty between 83% and 100%) according to the rapid survey conducted by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss ) and the Ministry of Health, with regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation.

La BA.2 was reported in India and then in the Philippines, Singapore And Japan; he also added Europe, where the sequences have been identified in some Scandinavian countries, including Denmarkand then in Great Britain and in Germany. L’Italy has now entered among the countries in which BA.2 is present, with the two sequences obtained in the Hygiene Laboratory of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. “It was reported in 9 regions“, said the president of the ISS, Silvio Brusaferro,

The reconstruction of the sequences by the Nexstrain database indicates that the three variants of the family Omicron I am different from each other as much as the Omicron is compared to the other variants that have appeared so far, such as Delta, Alpha or Beta. What consequences such a changing virus may have on the progress of the pandemic is currently not possible to say; it is clear only that the SarsCoV2 virus has a great ability to generate new variants.

Genetic data indicate that the BA.1 it is the most common sub-variant; BA.2 it is a little less so, but in some cases it has taken over BA.1: it happened in Denmark, Nepal and the Philippines, but not in India and Great Britain; there BA.3 it is not yet widespread, with a few hundred sequences deposited so far. The data then indicate that the three sub-variants are there separate from Omicron in March 2021: first appeared BA.1 (with 20 new mutations compared to the original Omicron, 13 of which unique) and BA.2 (with 27 new mutations, 10 of which unique and none common to BA.1); BA.3 then differentiated from BA.2 (13 new mutations, 1 unique, 5 common to BA.1 and 7 common to BA.2)