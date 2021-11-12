The Sistina reopens with the musical ‘Mamma mia!’

After the dark months of the pandemic and an absence of almost two years, the long-awaited moment has come: on 7 December the Sistina Theater celebrates its reopening with one of the most popular shows of recent years, “Mamma Mia!”. The musical of Records signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo which has already recorded extraordinary numbers with over 500 thousand spectators in just over 200 replicas thanks to a story of romance and courage, is the perfect musical to return to enjoy the joys of live entertainment. Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and, in the role that was in the film by Meryl Streep, the talented Sabrina Marciano will be the heroes of the most famous musical comedy of the 2000s with the legendary songs of Abba. With a cast of over 30 artists and the live orchestra directed by Maestro Emanuele Friello, the public will be able to let loose to the enthralling rhythm of the famous ABBA hits such as Mamma Mia !, Dancing Queen, The winner takes it all, Super Trouper and many others. : 24 songs that, at the behest of the original authors, have been translated into Italian and, like the dialogues, edited directly by the director Massimo Romeo Piparo. With the rich and spectacular staging of a great production, the flagship of PeepArrow Entertainment, at the Sistina it will be a great party, an unmissable Opening Night to rediscover the enthusiasm of the spectators and strengthen the bond of affection and sharing that not even the health emergency could break.

PIPARO “Finally we go back to dreaming, finally we go back to work”, says Massimo Romeo Piparo, artistic director of the Sistina Theater, “These have been two very hard years for us operators of the Live Entertainment. Years in which we were suddenly denied the very essence of our profession: sharing, the closeness of people on the occasion of a ritual that takes place. Now Il Sistina restarts with enthusiasm and completely renewing itself, offering the viewer proof of how much it cares for its audience. But trust must be won in the field, and we have also done so starting from the reimbursements made during the health emergency, when everyone issued vouchers withholding sums of money for over 20 months: in a moment of such uncertainty and deprivation, we operators we have the obligation to demonstrate that we want to deserve this trust at all costs ”. And just to better prepare for the meeting with the public and start again with enthusiasm, the Temple of Italian musical comedy was completely renovated in the months of its closure.

THE NEWS’ Lots of news for spectators who will find new armchairs for greater comfort (as well as carpet, boiserie, velvets, toilets, foyers, marble), a new ventilation system and a new ticketing system, in person at the box office or online on site of the Sistina, with a technological innovation – of which the Sistina will be the first Italian theater to be equipped – which will show in 3D the vision of the stage from the chosen seat. In a direct relationship between spectator and theater, the purchase of tickets will take place without further commissions other than those applied for the chosen payment and without intermediaries, which increased the cost of the ticket and reduced the security of obtaining the deserved refund in case of forced closure. . And again, the catering system will also be renewed, entrusted to a very active brand in the national territory that will offer comfort and first-class Food & Beverage quality. Another big news will be the start time of the shows: the evening reruns will start at 8.30 pm while the afternoon ones will start at 4 pm (red)

MAURIZIO MICHELI AND DEBORA CAPRIOGLIO AT THE CIAK IN ROME WITH THE COMEDY “AMORE MY HELP ME”

Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November at the Ciak Theater in Rome (via Cassia, 692) it will be the turn of two great protagonists: Maurizio Micheli and Debora Caprioglio will take the stage with the funny comedy “My love help me”. With them also on stage Loredana Giordano, Renato Giordano and Raffaele La Pegna directed by Renato Giordano. The costumes are by Alessandro Lai, the music by Saverio Martucci and the sets by Luigi Strada. Loosely inspired by the screenplay by Rodolfo Sonego, from which the 1969 film directed by Alberto Sordi and starring Alberto Sordi and Monica Vitti, Amore mio helpami is the classic Italian comedy of the 1960s. The story is grotesque but (tragically) potentially real. Giovanni and Raffaella form a close-knit couple who have been married for ten years; the relationship, however, goes into crisis when Raffaella falls in love with Valerio Mantovani, a handsome forty-year-old met during chamber music concerts that his wife attends weekly with his mother. Raffaella is therefore in love with the new flame, but, trusting in the understanding of her husband, who has always prided himself on his being modern, open and rational, she asks for her help to clarify her feelings and decide whether to deepen the relationship with her new one. flame (who, however, is unaware of the woman’s feelings), or stay with her husband whom she believes she still loves. Giovanni, madly in love with his wife, but determined to remain faithful to his principles, decides to show understanding, but in the meantime he does all he can to prevent his wife from falling into the arms of the newcomer. Between continuous distances and rapprochements, husband and wife will follow a path that will lead them to the definitive and irreparable break. (PO / red)

ROME, ANTONIO REZZA AND FLAVIA MASTRELLA AT THE PALLADIUM THEATER WITH “FRATTO_X”

Fratto_X is the show of the Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement Flavia Mastrella and Antonio Rezza, staged tomorrow Saturday 13 November (20:30) at the Palladium Theater. It is preceded (at 4 pm) by a meeting with the company, presented as part of Audience Revolution, a project of the Roma Tre Teatro Palladium Foundation dedicated to the new generations of spectators, under the artistic direction of Alessandra De Luca. Together on the scene for over thirty years Antonio Rezza, extraordinary performer, and Flavia Mastrella, visionary artist, are among the most appreciated artists in the contemporary theater scene. Fratto_X is one of their most famous shows, as provocative and unconventional as those who conceived it. On stage, two entities played by Antonio Rezza and Ivan Bellavista, talk about existence. Against the background of the habitat created by Flavia Mastrella, among evocative draperies and props that are sculptures, the numerous characters and the many personalities of Rezza follow one another in an exhilarating dialogue, at the same time lucid and cheeky. (red)

ROME, “9 H UNDER HOME” WITH ALEXANDRA FILOTEI AND SERGIO VIGLIANESE

Rome, 12 Nov – After a forced absence of 5 years, Alexandra Filotei is finally back on stage. Filotei (La Squadra 8, Boris, I Cesaroni, A doctor in the family, “BRA” and “MMHH” by S. Dandini, “Vivere” F. Archibugi) is ready to tell her story: “9 h under the house” at theater de ‘Servi in Rome, via del Mortaro, 22. Only she can do it … and only she can stage her intimate tragedy with that thread of irony that she says saved her life! He has transformed a drama into a great strength to live and would like to give it back to the whole audience. “9 ore sotto casa” was co-written with the marked sensitivity of Sergio Viglianese (Zelig, Colorado, Sabato Italiano) who will also accompany it on stage. The authors wrote, cried, laughed and got excited reliving this whole incredible story step by step. The protagonist of the story, Alexandra Filotei, will make us entertain with taste, reflect, excite and experience the world, below and above the earth, with that delicate and respectful way, which crumbles you and makes you reborn in the same instant. As the actress would say: “I can only tell things in my own way!”… And you will find out how. The show sees the participation of Lucia Bini (National Company of R. Paganini and L. Martelletta) who will thrill the audience with her gracefulness and delicacy. From 23 November to 28 November 2021. From Tuesday to Saturday at 20.00. Sunday 5.30 pm. (red)

MAURIZIO BATTISTA, “ALL AGAINST ALL”: THE NEW SHOW AT THE OLYMPIC THEATER IN ROME

Maurizio Battista returns to the stage with an unprecedented show, “Tutti Contro Tutti” staged at the Olympic Theater in Rome (Piazza Gentile da Fabriano 17) from December 14, 2021 to January 23, 2022. The Roman comedian, a few days after the reopening of the theaters of last June, he was among the first to start again with courage, presenting “Che Paese è il mio Paese” on a summer tour: he managed to bring his talent, his irony and his genuineness around Italy with the same enthusiasm as ever. The desire to give moments of joy and fun to his audience, tried by the complex period, was in fact, despite the efforts, stronger than any difficulty. Is it really true that we are destined to live all against all? That one is forced to indulge the frenetic rhythms of a life often sending it out of bounds? That social media are the only moment of aggregation or rather the best way to alienate oneself and suffer from loneliness? To these and many other questions he answers in his new show Battista who, with his indisputable ability to make people laugh, manages to unite all the spectators in the name of fun and laughter. «Because laughter, hear hear, unites all people! – he says – Since the most beautiful thing we have in this life is the others! Oh God, not everyone, eh … »For the occasion, a special ticket has been provided for under 18 at the price of 3 euros with the aim of bringing young people closer to the world of theater. This initiative intends to act as an important aggregation promoter for teenagers, not stopping only at the invitation to the theater, but making it become a meeting place for the new generations. From Tuesday to Saturday at 9pm. Sunday afternoon at 6pm. (12 nov – red)

