The Sistina Theater reopens with the musical «Mamma mia!» – Corriere.it

from Emilia Costantini

From 7 December until January the famous show directed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, director of the temple of musical comedy, will be staged

Last September he said with sorrow: I wanted to reopen in October, but I will not reopen … there are no conditions to do so. Now Massimo Romeo Piparo, director of the Sistina Theater, says with confidence and a sigh of relief: Tomorrow I will reopen and I will do it with a completely restored hall and with other news for our spectators.

The curtain rises with Oh Mama!. Starring Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and Sabrina Marciano: This is one of the most loved shows of recent years – continues Piparo, who directs it – A record musical when it debuted in 2017 and it seemed right to reopen with a success because, in such a sad moment, still full of uncertainties, I thought it could be the most captivating proposal for the public . The spectators will not only find themselves in a room where the armchairs and carpets have been redone, to give an image of greater cleanliness, but we have brought to light the marbles, the ceramics, the brasses, the Murano chandelier that has been inactive for a long time.… all precious elements that date back to the 1950s, that is to the project by Marcello Piacentini, and which had been covered: without tax concessions or public contributions, we return to the city a historical architectural asset, in front of which tourists still stop to take a photo. And it is not enough – continues Piparo – the schedule of the shows, from now on, anticipated to 20.30 and off at 23, to allow people to be able to take the subway and not be forced to come with their own by car or by taxi. Finally, to purchase tickets, you can use the virtual tour to choose your seat in the room, being able to virtually see where you are sitting and what the view is from the stage.

Today, however, the super green pass comes into force. And here the problem can arise for those who have already purchased, in advance, tickets for tonight and, not being vaccinated but just swabbing, it could have an obstacle. However, we have espoused the cause of vaccines and it is right that people are reassured in accessing a closed place. The famous comedy, which was interpreted by Meryl Streep with the music of Abba, will be staged, for now, until January 9, then other successes will follow: from Billy Elliot to Rugantino, from Arturo Brachetti a Jesus Christ Superstar and al Marquis del Grillo.

At the moment I have not been able to make too long-term programs, setting up new productions – continues Piparo – because we have invested a lot of money in the restoration and we are waiting for the pandemic developments, hoping to free ourselves from the grip of Covid soon. This is why I decided to focus on those shows that have received warm acclaim: in short, a sort of album of the greatest hits. The general reflection – he concludes – that these two years of forced closure help to understand the importance of the survival of the live show. With the theaters closed, with the lights off in the halls, all the rest of the related industries are also turned off. The hope that the private theater, like the Sistine, will be elevated to equal dignity with the public theater.