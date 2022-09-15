The Sitges Festival 2022 reveals its program

The flagship event for lovers of fantasy and horror takes shape. It is already confirmed that the Sitges Festival 2022in its 55th edition, will take place between October 6 and 12, with a program that includes up to 200 feature films. In recent weeks, the details of the event had been appearing by the dropper, but today the official account of Sitges has created an extensive thread where the main novelties that this festival brings with it are brought together. The main one, beyond the films that will be screened and will compete within the festival, has to do with the special guests. And among them stands out, on its own merits, Dario Argento.

📽️ Everything ready to start with the press conference to present THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE of #Sitges2022 (nervous screams) 📹 We are waiting for you at 12 pm on our instagram channel and we will read you in this thread! pic.twitter.com/YPQqOBlx9i — Sitges Film Festival (@sitgesfestival) September 14, 2022

We saw the mythical Italian filmmaker involved in acting this very year, in the shocking Vortex of Gaspar Noah (another figure much loved in Sitges). This role has coincided with his return to directing after 10 years inactive: his last film, Dracula 3Ddated from 2012. Now he has returned with Occhiali Neri (titled in English Dark Glasses), starring his daughter Asian Argentinian in a plot that promises to return the filmmaker to the path of giallo that he helped establish. Argento, for his part, is an old acquaintance of Sitges: in 1999 he received the Time Machine award, in 2012 he won the Honorary Award, and on this occasion he will come to collect another: the Golden Honorary Award, again coined.

Other presences that will attend the festival without leaving empty-handed are Quentin Dupeux (whose last feature film, jawswas all the rage at Sitges 2021), Ti West Y Masaaki Yuasa. West, for his part, will project Pearl: the horror film prequel X headed by mia goth, of which he has just confirmed that he is also preparing a third part. As for Yuasa, he is one of the great active animation filmmakers, premiering in 2019 love is in the water and getting involved in the project The sinking of Japan. Inu Oh is his most recent film, which will be screened in Sitges at the same time as the director receives the Time Machine award.

Without departing from the illustrious presences, it is confirmed that Eve Green has been invited to the contest, with the idea of ​​promoting Green Nocebo: the new movie of that same Lorcan Finnegan that made us bitter (even more) the confinement with vivarium. Sitges will also host the premiere of piety: second feature film Edward Casanova after this actor and director (known for Aida) surprised locals and strangers in 2017 with his debut skins. Mercy comes starring Angela Molina, Macarena Gomez Y Daniel Freireand arrives in Sitges while its director is immersed in the making of Nacho, an XXL industry: miniseries with Martino Rivas focused on the porn actor Nacho Vidal.





Sitges will also host the premiere of the midnight clubnew series of mike flanagan destined for its usual platform, Netflix. In addition to the acclaimed documentary Everything Will Be Ok of Rithy Panh (winner of the Silver Bear in Berlin), in the Official Section of Sitges we find titles such as Nightsiren of Tereza Nvotova, The Knocking of Max Seek Y Joona Pajunen, The Nightmare of Kjersti Helen Rasmussen either bone basketof Michelle Garza Cervera. It is worth adding the premiere of Vampires: The Bridesand recovery for the section festival Orbit, dedicated to action and thriller. It will start with H4Z4RDof Jonas Govaerts.

