The Sitges Festival is scary with ‘Pearl’, Eva Green and Dario Argento

More and more anniversaries, more and more retro and nostalgic movies in this Sitges Festival that is now more than half a century old and that sets thousands of fantastic film fans in motion. As the regulars know, its exuberant programming can be overwhelming, so here we offer a roadmap that will allow you not to get lost in the contest that starts next day 6.

Pearlthe most awaited

Although Sitges is the showcase for the most awaited horror, fantasy and science fiction titles, from its inauguration with Venus of Jaume Balaguero to the new crazes flavored with nostalgia from the 80’s Joe Begos, Christmas Bloody Christmaseither Jason Eisner, Kids vs. Aliensthe film most longed for by fans of the slasher and visceral terror with brains is Pearlprequel to this year’s surprise, X. The first exploits and initiation of the character doubly played by mia gothpromise more rural American Gothic, more underground satire and a perverse aroma of splatter of the 70s, like almost the entire filmography of its director, the skillful Ti West.

Dario Argento, the prize

Few veterans are more deserving of the festival’s Honor Award than Dario Argento. The godfather and survivor of the giallo and the Italian terror of the 60s and 70s, will be the great honoree of this edition, just when we have just seen his new thriller: Dark Glasses (Occhiali Neri). Argento, in the vortex of his life, has marked an era, and the creator of classics like Dark red, Suspiria Y Operaamong others, we can forgive you for (almost) all of your occasional disasters.

Eva Green, the afterlife

It is one of the most anticipated names, because if any actress of the 21st century deserves to be considered the great lady of the fantastic, it is the French one Eve Green. The Seraphine Pekkala of The Golden CompassEmilia and Sally in Franklynsorceress Morgana in CamelotAngelique in Dark Shadows and, above all, Vanessa Ives in Penny Dreadfulalso common in peplums, westerns, thrillers and the next Milady de The Three Musketeerswill be in Sitges to present Nocebonew thriller Lorcan Finnegan’s psychology. It will be good?

The most animated

‘Ramanaya: The Legend of Prince Rama’



An obligatory appointment in any edition of Sitges worth its salt is the Animat section, dedicated to the best of animated cinema in all its variants, techniques and styles. Driven by one of the best experts on the subject, Jordi Sanchez Navarrothis year also gives us the opportunity to enjoy a restored modern classic: Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (1993), the great Indian blockbuster, in co-production with Japan and the United States.

SaloumThe surprise

While fantastic cinema seems to be sinking under the weight of history, the new winds coming from Africa are welcome: Saloumfrom Senegalese Jean-Luc Herbulotwho with a successful series and a thriller previous shot in France, is no longer a pipiolo. An explosive combination of action, terror, humor, folk-horror and suspense that appropriates the heritage of Tarantino and Rodríguez to take us to new territories. It will be, of course, in the New Visions section.

in the wake of tron

‘World on a Wire’ by Chris Marker



Retrospectives make more and more sense if we want to understand what is happening in the cinema of the 21st century. Under the auspices of tronthe first film that used computer animation to tell us about virtual reality, Hidden Macros recovers “the digital worlds and retrofuturistic visions that populate science fiction” with titles such as demon lover of Olivier Assayas, Level Five of Chris Marker either World on a Wire of Rainer Werner Fassbinder, among others. It is difficult to understand the presence of The beyond by Masaki Kobayashi or Picnic at Hanging Rock of peter weirmore folk than digital, but they are always welcome.

witches and maniacs

Sitges always knew that the past of the fantastic were memories of the future. Brigadoon, the recovery section of him, in which the director of the festival, Ángel Sala, cut his teeth, and which he directs today Diego Lopez-Fernandezmakes reappear, as in the film that serves as a reference, the hidden face of the genre, from Series B to Z, celebrating events such as the 50 years of the hill of witches of Raul Artigot.

psychotic women

In the midst of the millennium of women and the feminist apocalypse, Sitges is celebrating its WomaninFan for the second year, which finances women’s projects within the fantastic world and which on this occasion includes round tables, the presence of the writer Mariana Enriquez and, above all, the presentation of the new edition of the classic book House of Psychotic Women, from the wonderful historian, film critic, festival programmer and founder of the Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies, Kier-La Janisse. The book that more than one and more than one would like to have written in our country.

documented terror

The same year as the centenary of Haxan (Benjamin Christensen, 1922), the first fake horror documentary in the history of cinema, fifteen of [REC], one of the great milestones of the genre in Spain (and one of the last). To celebrate it, nothing better than attending the screening of [REC] terror without pausethe documentary about the phenomenon – directed by Diego López-Fernández with the participation of its creators – which will be released commercially on October 28.

deadly orbit

One of the news from Sitges 2022 is the return of the Órbita section, dedicated to thriller, a genre that always had great prominence at the festival, even having its own space, although it had been absent for a couple of years. Among the most appetizing, the latest from Hong Kong actor, producer and director Ka-Fai Wai, Detective vs. sleuthsand the new Diabolik by the Manetti Bros., excellent staging with a retro atmosphere of eurotrash, krimi, serial, giallo Y policeman of the classic smoked black of the Giussani sisters. Forget Mario Bava’s cool pop movie, this Diabolik it is something else, far from the noisy Marvel and DC superheroes, pure European comics, which has satisfied its Italian fans and already has a sequel. It will also be released in theaters on October 14.

