The Sitges Festival opens this Thursday with ‘Venus’ an edition with 283 titles

BARCELONA, 5 (EUROPE PRESS)

The 55th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival will open this Thursday with the screening of ‘Venus’, directed by Jaume Balagueró and starring Ester Expósito, in an edition with 283 cinematographic works, of which 81 are short films and four are television series.

The contest, which will be held until October 16 and will have among its tributes the 40th anniversary of ‘Tron’, will feature 350 invited artists, of which 158 will pass through the red carpet, and the program includes films by 40 women directors, the festival has reported.

Among the international artists who will attend the festival are the filmmaker Dario Argento, the actress Eva Green, the Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius, the iconic Robert Englund, the actor Lee Jung-Jae –star of ‘The Squid Game’–, directors Edgar Wright and Quentin Dupieux, actress Berenice Bayo and special effects specialist Colin Arthur, among many others.

FROM BALAGUERÓ TO GUADAGNINO

The Sitges Festival will open with the film ‘Venus’ and will conclude with ‘Hasta los ojos: Bones and all’, by Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalament, Chloë Sevigny and Mark Rylance.

The Official Fantastic Competition Section will offer a disparate selection of themes and styles after the triumph of ‘Lamb’ last year, and will include titles such as ‘Nightsiren’, by Tereza Nvotová; ‘The Knocking’, by Max Seeck and Joonas Pajunen; ‘We ceremonies’, by Simon Rieth; ‘Tropique’, by Edouard Salier and ‘Huesera’, by Michelle Garza.

The competition section will also have ‘Everything will be OK’, by Rithy Panh; Andrew Cumming’s ‘The Origin’; Medusa Deluxe, by Thomas Hardiman; ‘Sisu’, by Jalmari Helander -which was already awarded in Sitges for ‘Rare exports: a thug Christmas story’– and ‘Emily’, the debut of actress Frances O’Connor in directing on the life of Emily Bronte.

The Spanish and Catalan cinema program, in addition to the opening film, will feature films such as ‘Cerdita’, a rural terror that marks the debut of director Carlota Pereda; ‘La piedad’, by Eduardo Casanova, and ‘As bestas’, a thriller by Rodrigo Sorogoyen that opted to select Spain for the Oscars.

It will also have the world premiere of ‘Irati’, by Paul Urkijo, the European premiere of ‘Viejos’, a horror film directed by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez and the feature film debut of Luis Tinoco with ‘La paradoja de Antares’ , which will be seen in Sitges in a European premiere.

The 2022 edition of the Sitges Festival will recover the traditional Zombie Walk after two years, which will be held on October 8 with Michel Hazanavicius as ‘godfather’.