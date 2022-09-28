The Sitges Festival will have the protagonist of ‘The Squid Game’ and will reward Colin Arthur

The 55 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festivalto be held from October 6 to 16will feature visits from the protagonist of the squid game, Lee Jung-Jae; director Michel Hazanavicius; the actress Berenice Bayo; the iconic Robert Englund and director Nacho Vigalondo, and will award special arts specialist Colin Arthur with his grand honorary award.

At a press conference this Wednesday, the director of the festival, Ángel Sala, explained that the event has already sold some 46,500 tickets so far, figures similar to those produced in 2017 and 2018, and has remarked that this year will recover the traditional Zombie Walk: “The party is back”, noting that Hazanavicius will be the godfather of the zombie walk.

Sala recalled that 40 years after the premiere of Conan the barbarianSitges will award special effects artist Colin Arthur, who already visited the festival as a jury in 1993 and has worked on films such as The glow Y The endless story.

The Méliès d’Or Award of this edition, awarded by the International Federation of Méliès Festivals, will be awarded to the composer Claudio Simonettimusician behind some of Dario Argento’s most emblematic titles.

room has announced new visits to the Sitges Festival such as those of the Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius and the Franco-Argentine actress Bérénice Bejo to present the remake of One cut of the deadand actor Robert Englund -the iconic Freddy Krueger- with the documentary Hollywood. Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story that honors his career.

Also visiting the Sitges Festival will be actor Lee Jung-Jae, recently recognized with an Emmy for his role in the squid gameto present his directorial debut, hunta thriller with a political background.

The director Nacho Vigalondo will also attend the Festival as head of The alarmone of the episodes of the second season of stories not to sleepremake of the classic by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador.

These new visits are added to those already announced by directors Dario Argento, Edgar Wright and Quentin Dupieux, actress Eva Green, American director Ti West and animation figure Masaaki Yuasa.

From Balagueró to Guadagnino

The Sitges Festival will open with the film Venusdirected by Jaume Balaguero and starring Esther Expositoand will end with To the bone: Bones and allby Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothee ChalamentChloe Sevigny and Mark Rylance.

The Official Fantastic Competition Section will offer a disparate selection of themes and styles after the triumph of Lamb last year, and will feature titles like Nightsirenby Tereza Nvotova; The Knockingby Max Seeck and Joonas Pajunen; We ceremoniesby Simon Rieth; tropicalby Edouard Salier and bone basketby Michelle Garza.

The competition section will also have Everything will be OKby Rithy Panh; The Originby Andrew Cumming; Jellyfish Deluxeby Thomas Hardiman; sisuby Jalmari Helander -which was already awarded in Sitges for Rare exports: a thug christmas tale– Y Emilyactress Frances O’Connor’s directorial debut on the life of Emily Brönte.

The jury for the official section will be made up of director William Lustig, writer Mariana Enríquez, distributor Christophe Mercier, actress Susanne Wuest and programmer Heidi Honeycutt.





