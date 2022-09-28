The Sitges Festival will reward Dario Argento and will have Eva Green

Quentin Dupieux, Ti West and Masaaki Yuasa will receive the Time Machine

BARCELONA, 14 Sep. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The 55th Sitges-International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, to be held from October 6 to 16, will reward director Dario Argento with the new Golden Honorary Award in an edition that will include the visit of actress Eva Green, who will present ‘ Nocebo’, by Lorcan Finnegan.

Argento will receive the Golden Honorary Award for his “monolithic contribution” to horror cinema and will attend to present ‘Occhiali Neri’, his first film in ten years, the festival reported, which was presented this Wednesday in Madrid.

The director Quentin Dupieux, who will present the films ‘Incroyable mais vrai’ and ‘Fumer fait tousser’ and is a regular at the festival, the American filmmaker Ti West and the animation figure Masaaki Yuasa will be recognized with the Time Machine Award.

The Sitges Festival will also host the state premiere of ‘La piedad’, by Eduardo Casanova, and will present the first two episodes of ‘El club de la midnight’, the new series produced by the alliance between Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong produced by Netflix.

Sitges will receive the visit of the actress Eva Green to present ‘Nocebo’ in which the interpreter of ‘Sin City’, ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Dark Shadows’ plays a fashion designer with a strange disease.

OFFICIAL SECTION

The Official Fantastic Competition Section will offer a disparate selection of themes and styles after the triumph of ‘Lamb’ last year, and will include titles such as ‘Nightsiren’, by Tereza Nvotová; ‘The Knocking’, by Max Seeck and Joonas Pajunen; ‘We ceremonies’, by Simon Rieth; ‘Tropique’, by Edouard Salier and ‘Huesera’, by Michelle Garza.

The competition section will also have ‘Everything will be OK’, by Rithy Panh; Andrew Cumming’s ‘The Origin’; Medusa Deluxe, by Thomas Hardiman; ‘Sisu’, by Jalmari Helander -which was already awarded in Sitges for ‘Rare exports: a thug Christmas story’– and ‘Emily’, the debut of actress Frances O’Connor in directing on the life of Emily Bronte.

The festival will screen Jon Wright’s ‘Unwelcome’ out of competition; ‘The exorcist’, by Adrián García Bogliano; ‘L’année du requin’, by the Boukhermam brothers, and ‘The communion girl’, by Catalan filmmaker Víctor García.

After two years of absence, the festival recovers the Órbita section, cradle of action and thriller cinema, which will include ‘H4z4rd’, by Jonas Govaerts; Wai Ka-Fai’s ‘Detective vs. Sleuths’; ‘Bad city’, by Kensuke Sonomura; ‘The stranger’, by Thomas M.Wright, and ‘Diabolik’, by the Manetti brothers.