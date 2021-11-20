The situation in Europe “is profoundly worrying”: in Germany 64 thousand cases, Greece requires private doctors for hospitals

The pandemic situation across Europe “is profoundly worrying“. The summary is of Hans Kluge, regional director of‘World Health Organization for the Old Continent, which photographs a continuous worsening of infections from Covid “As we approach the end of 2021”. There Germany has become, at least in terms of new cases, the epicenter of the new wave: Saturday records others 64 thousand positives. If the data continues to rise in Eastern Europe, in addition to the center of the continent, it is also hard hit Greece: the Athens government has begun to enforce the private doctors to support the hospitals who are facing the new wave.

On Twitter, the WHO director for Europe recalls that “we have tools to manage the transmission “of the virus,” save lives and keep societies open “. Kluge writes that “we can all help stop the infection and the diffusion “of Covid, remembering which are the weapons to counter this fourth pandemic wave: “Number 1, get vaccinated if you are eligible ”to do so. And the Street that one after the other – and with different degrees of intervention – are choosing all European governments: convincing those who have not yet done so to immunize themselves and introducing restrictions for those who refuse to protect themselves with the vaccine.

L’Austria has chosen the hard way, with a lockdown for all and compulsory vaccination starting in February. But soon Germany too risks having to undertake similar measures: they have already chosen the lockout there Saxony and the Bavaria, where i regional districts most affected. In almost all of these districts the incidence over seven days per 100 thousand inhabitants has exceeded the thousand cases. The new infections nationwide in the last 24 hours have been 63.924. Exactly a week ago they were 45,081. The incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days is 362.2 cases. Last month it was 80.4. Covid resulted in the death of 248 people.

In Greece, where they registered on Friday 7,317 new cases and 63 deaths, the situation of the hospitals, where there are, is above all worrying 556 people hospitalized in intensive care. Police officers handed over to 85 professionals the order to show up this morning in public hospitals for take service. Doctors who do not show up – explains the local press – risk sentences up to 3 years in prison. The government’s decision comes after an appeal was made to private doctors at the beginning of November to present themselves voluntarily to support the public hospital system. But only 40 until now they had become available. According to the data provided by the association of hospital doctors, there is a need at least 150 white coats. “Get vaccinated, vaccinated and vaccinated,” the prime minister said Kyriakos Mitsotakis announcing the new restrictions that will take effect from Monday: unvaccinated adults will no longer be able to enter public places indoors, such as cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms. Until now, this category was only excluded from indoor restaurants.

Looking to the East, the situation is above all worrying Czech Republic, where is the Ministry of Health reported that in the past 24 hours they have been reported 22,936 infections: there have never been so many. The country’s infection rate has soared to 929 new cases every 100 thousand residents in the last seven days. The government in Prague, as in Greece, has approved new restrictions for the unvaccinated: from Monday they will not be able to attend public events, go to bars and restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar facilities or use hotels. Record of new cases also in Slovakia, with 9,171 infections in the past 24 hours. The country, which has 5.5 million inhabitants, has introduced what the prime minister Eduard Heger called a “lockdown for the unvaccinated” earlier this week.

There Russia instead it recorded in the last 24 hours 1,254 deaths caused by the coronavirus, on 37,120 new cases. According to the data provided by the national operations center for the fight against Covid, the greatest number of infections occurred in fly (3,239), St.Pietroburgo (2,637) and in the province around the capital (1885). In the neighbor Ukraine during the last day they were recorded 18,250 new cases And 664 deaths.