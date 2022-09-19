The situation in Salinas is complicated: an emergency flood warning is issued and the mayor recognizes rescue orders

The National Meteorological Service issued an emergency flood warning for Salinas tonight until 12:00 in the morning, as a result of the impact of the Hurricane Fiona.

The notice includes the communities of Coco and Coquí in the southern municipality.

The mayor, Karilyn Bonilla confirmed to NotiCentro that around 200 people have been rescued to transport them to a shelter.

“There are roads that we cannot cross because the rivers have overflowed their banks”assured the municipal manager.

“I have the entire coast flooded, from the Guayama border to the Santa Isabel border,” the municipal executive expanded in a telephone interview.

In the afternoon, the Puerto Rico National Guard (GNPR) and the Municipal Emergency Management Office (OMME) of Salinas evicted part of the Playa, Playita and Las Margaritas urbanization communities.

Through social networks, dozens of people from the aforementioned communities have called on the municipal authorities to provide them with urgent help to vacate their homes.

Around midnight, the Emergency Management Bureau reported on the social network Twitter that it coordinated with the National Guard to send 10 trucks to assist in the evacuation of communities.