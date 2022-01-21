the situation in Serie A teams and in Europe

Boom in infections and positivity after the resumption of preparation. Cases are on the rise abroad as well

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: Four members of the team group whose identity has not been revealed

Bologna: De Silvestri and four Primavera aggregates

Cagliari: Aresti, Bellanova, Cragno, Deiola, Lovato, Grassi, Lykogiannis, Cavuoti and 5 Primavera players

Empoli: a positive in the team group

Fiorentina: two positive players

Genoa: Two players

Rome: Darboe and two players whose identity has not been declared

Sampdoria: no positive

Salerno: eight positive players

Sassuolo: a football player

Turin: 4 footballers

Udinese: nine players

Venice: fourteen positives in the team group

BOLOGNA, DE SILVESTRI POSITIVE

“Bologna announces that following the tests carried out, the positive Covid-19 of the footballer Lorenzo De Silvestri was detected. As per protocol – the official note reads – the local health authorities were notified and the player was placed in solitary confinement. domiciliary “. The defender was already out of the squad for tonight’s match against Hellas Verona.

EMPOLI, A POSITIVE IN THE TEAM GROUP

“Empoli Football Club announces that the tests carried out have highlighted the positivity to Covid-19 of a member of the team group. The subject was placed in solitary confinement as per the protocol in force, with the blue company promptly alerting the competent health authorities, as well as having activated all the procedures required by law “.

ATALANTA, DEPARTURE FOR ROME POSTPONED

There is great apprehension at Atalanta in relation to the number of positive players at Covid. To carefully evaluate the situation and check the numbers of players available, the Nerazzurri club has postponed the departure for Rome, where the match against Lazio is scheduled for Saturday evening. This was communicated by the same company, specifying that “in the day today, further positivity to Covid-19 were detected, which recommended the departure of the charter flight tomorrow morning”. Tomorrow morning the team will have a final training session in Zingonia before embarking at the Orio al Serio airport. The outcome of further checks on players and staff is awaited.

PRESIDENT VENICE: “WE WANT TO PLAY”

The president of Venice, Duncan Niederauer, issued an official statement to confirm the emergency among the lagoons, but also the desire to play tomorrow’s match against Inter: “Starting tonight, after completing the tests yesterday and again this morning, we can say the following as we prepare for tomorrow’s match against Inter: in line with the mandate of the League, we have submitted a list of 25 players for the match by today’s midday deadline. 25 players on this list, 5 were positive at the time we presented them. Previously they were isolated from the team and obviously will not accompany the team to Milan. Those who go to Milan at this time have all tested negative in the last 24 hours, and tonight they will be tested again as required by the rules. Unless the results of tonight’s tests say otherwise, it is our intention to dispute the parts against Inter at 18.00 on 22 January as scheduled. We are a club that respects the rules and the championship, and our healthy players are ready to fight and give their best tomorrow night. The team we will field is strong and is ready to represent Venezia FC as the lions we are. We hope that the international break will allow all clubs to recover so that they can finish the championship together. “

SALERNITANA: A NEW POSITIVE AND TWO NEGATIVISED

Following the swabs carried out today, another player from Salernitana tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced by the grenade club in a note, informing “moreover that two players have been negativized”. The Salernitana is expected Sunday from the derby with Napoli at the ‘Maradona’.

NAPLES, CT ALGERIA: “HEART PROBLEMS FOR OUNAS AFTER COVID”

“There is the medical secret but for Adam Ounas, after Covid, cardiac examinations are necessary, there is a hellish machine that starts up. If we say that the player has the virus it is over, we do not see it anymore. We have seen players like Aubameyang or Lemina from Gabon who left the tournament due to heart problems. So we couldn’t say everything, there were strict regulations. We had to do chest x-rays and everything that followed “: the Algeria coach said. , Djamel Belmadi speaking of the Algerian striker of Napoli never used in the Africa Cup. “Since I was the one who said not to communicate his health conditions, today I will do it in his place. We have to do many more tests as his latest tests have detected something at the level of the heart.”

CREMONESE, A POSITIVE PLAYER

Cremonese announces that, having ascertained the positivity of a footballer to Covid 19, in compliance with the new provision issued by the Ministry of Health, the members of the team group have been subjected to a control cycle. The company is following all the directives provided for by the health protocols.

SALERNITANA, TOMORROW NEW EXAMS: THERE MAY BE SOME NEGATIVE

“The swabs must be done every day, so on the last day before the game a molecular will be made and if there are 9 or more of them on the list, it will be communicated. Today new swabs will be made, according to the indications of the ASL, and some negatives could come out, having been more than a week “. This was stated by the Salerno lawyer Francesco Fiammanò on Radio Punto Nuovo. “The list we sent at 12 is the one that the League already has in hand, this time the criteria are objective: the players who have played the most minutes are included in the 25, including those in the African Cup. is underestimating is another: matches without an audience. Matches without fans are not matches, you can’t play without it, it’s a very sad thing “, he pointed out. “We managed last week’s match in a dramatic situation. We are applying the rules, we also played with 13 players overall, even with the kids. Salernitana had many problems related to Covid, there had already been an important outbreak – recalled the lawyer of the Campania club -. By 12 noon today the list of players had to be communicated to the League and we did. However, do not confuse the list of 25 with the list of positives and negatives to be delivered the day before the match , that is not yet defined “.

VENICE, OPTIMISM FOR THE MATCH WITH INTER

Without giving updates on the number of players currently positive, Venezia let it be known that the list is ok and in the late afternoon they should leave for Milan in view of tomorrow’s match against Inter. The situation remains objectively fluid, as monitoring continues thanks to the swabs and yesterday’s ones are still missing, in addition to those that will be carried out tomorrow. For this reason, at present, Inter-Venezia will be played from the point of view of the lagoon club. It remains to understand what will happen in the next few hours, if the 15 positives, between staff and players, will increase or decrease.