the situation in Serie A teams and in Europe

Boom in infections and positivity after the resumption of preparation. Cases are on the rise abroad as well

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: Seven members of the team group whose identity has not been revealed

Bologna: De Silvestri and four Primavera aggregates

Cagliari: Aresti, Bellanova, Cragno, Deiola, Lovato, Grassi, Lykogiannis, Cavuoti and 5 Primavera players

Empoli: a positive in the team group

Fiorentina: two positive players

Genoa: Two players

Rome: Darboe and two players whose identity has not been declared

Sampdoria: no positive

Salerno: eight positive players

Sassuolo: a football player

Turin: 4 footballers

Udinese: nine players

Venice: fourteen positives in the team group

ATALANTA MATCHED FOR ROME WITH ELEVEN PLAYERS AND GOALKEEPERS

Atalanta left for Rome, where they will face Lazio in the league this evening. The Covid situation, however, is alarming, so much so that Gasperini would have only eleven players plus goalkeepers. Seven footballers who would have contracted Covid. The swabs carried out this morning did not find any new positivity.

VENICE, NO NEW POSITIVE IN THE LAST ROUND OF TAMPONI

Inter-Venezia will be played regularly. In the last round of tampons there were no new positives in the Venezia team group which, therefore, will regularly take the field at 6 pm at San Siro against the Nerazzurri.