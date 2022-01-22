the situation in Serie A teams and in Europe

Boom in infections and positivity after the resumption of preparation. Cases are on the rise abroad as well
THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM
Atalanta: Seven members of the team group whose identity has not been revealed
Bologna: De Silvestri and four Primavera aggregates
Cagliari: Aresti, Bellanova, Cragno, Deiola, Lovato, Grassi, Lykogiannis, Cavuoti and 5 Primavera players
Empoli: a positive in the team group
Fiorentina: two positive players
Genoa: Two players
Rome: Darboe and two players whose identity has not been declared
Sampdoria: no positive
Salerno: eight positive players
Sassuolo: a football player
Turin: 4 footballers
Udinese: nine players
Venice: fourteen positives in the team group
ATALANTA MATCHED FOR ROME WITH ELEVEN PLAYERS AND GOALKEEPERS
Atalanta left for Rome, where they will face Lazio in the league this evening. The Covid situation, however, is alarming, so much so that Gasperini would have only eleven players plus goalkeepers. Seven footballers who would have contracted Covid. The swabs carried out this morning did not find any new positivity.
VENICE, NO NEW POSITIVE IN THE LAST ROUND OF TAMPONI
Inter-Venezia will be played regularly. In the last round of tampons there were no new positives in the Venezia team group which, therefore, will regularly take the field at 6 pm at San Siro against the Nerazzurri.