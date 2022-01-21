the situation in Serie A teams and in Europe

Boom in infections and positivity after the resumption of preparation. Cases are on the rise abroad as well

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: Four members of the team group whose identity has not been revealed

Bologna: four Spring aggregates

Cagliari: Aresti, Bellanova, Cragno, Deiola, Lovato, Grassi, Lykogiannis, Cavuoti and 5 Primavera players

Fiorentina: two positive players

Genoa: Serpe and two other players

Rome: Darboe and two players whose identity has not been declared

Sampdoria: no positive

Salerno: eight positive players

Sassuolo: a football player

Turin: 4 footballers

Udinese: nine players

Venice: fourteen positives in the team group

PRESIDENT VENICE: “WE WANT TO PLAY”

The president of Venezia, Duncan Niederauer, issued an official statement to confirm the emergency among the lagoons, but also the desire to play tomorrow’s match against Inter: “Starting tonight, after completing the tests yesterday and again this morning, we can say the following as we prepare for tomorrow’s match against Inter: in line with the mandate of the League, we have submitted a list of 25 players for the match by today’s midday deadline. 25 players on this list, 5 were positive at the time we presented them. Previously they had been isolated from the team and obviously will not accompany the team to Milan. Those who go to Milan at this time have all tested negative in the last 24 hours, and tonight they will be tested again as required by the rules. Unless the results of tonight’s tests say otherwise, it is our intention to dispute the parts against Inter at 18.00 on 22 January as scheduled. We are a club that respects the rules and the championship, and our healthy players are ready to fight and give their best tomorrow night. The team we will field is strong and ready to represent Venezia FC as the lions we are. We hope that the international break will allow all clubs to get back to health, so that they can finish the championship together. “

SALERNITANA: A NEW POSITIVE AND TWO NEGATIVISED

Following the swabs carried out today, another player from Salernitana tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced by the grenade club in a note, informing “moreover that two players have been negativized”. The Salernitana is expected Sunday from the derby with Napoli at the ‘Maradona’.

CREMONESE, A POSITIVE PLAYER

Cremonese announces that, having ascertained the positivity of a footballer to Covid 19, in compliance with the new provision issued by the Ministry of Health, the members of the team group have been subjected to a control cycle. The company is following all the directives provided for by the health protocols.

SALERNITANA, TOMORROW NEW EXAMS: THERE MAY BE SOME NEGATIVE

“The swabs must be done every day, so on the last day before the game a molecular will be made and if there are 9 or more of them on the list, it will be communicated. Today new swabs will be made, according to the indications of the ASL, and some negatives could come out, having been more than a week “. This was stated by the Salerno lawyer Francesco Fiammanò on Radio Punto Nuovo. “The list we sent at 12 is the one that the League already has in hand, this time the criteria are objective: the players who have played the most minutes are included in the 25, including those in the African Cup. is underestimating is another: matches without an audience. Matches without fans are not matches, you can’t play without it, it’s a very sad thing “, he pointed out. “We managed last week’s match in a dramatic situation. We are applying the rules, we also played with 13 players overall, even with the kids. Salernitana had many problems related to Covid, there had already been an important outbreak – recalled the lawyer of the Campania club -. By 12 noon today the list of players had to be communicated to the League and we did. However, do not confuse the list of 25 with the list of positives and negatives to be delivered the day before the match , that is not yet defined “.

VENICE, OPTIMISM FOR THE MATCH WITH INTER

Without giving updates on the number of players currently positive, Venezia let it be known that the list is ok and in the late afternoon they should leave for Milan in view of tomorrow’s match against Inter. The situation remains objectively fluid, as monitoring continues thanks to the swabs and yesterday’s ones are still missing, in addition to those that will be carried out tomorrow. For this reason, at present, from the point of view of

Inter-Venice lagoon club will be played. It remains to understand what will happen in the next few hours, if the 15 positives, between staff and players, will increase or decrease.