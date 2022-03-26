“The situation in Spain regarding the organization of precision medicine in the Autonomous Communities is very irregular”

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy They walk together to establish quality precision medicine in our country. For this reason, they have organized a conference with oncology and pathological anatomy professionals, as well as representatives of the health ministries to discuss the implementation of this precision medicine. Enriqueta Felip and José Luis Rodríguez Peralto, presidents of both scientific societies, answer questions from the Medical Gazette minutes before the meeting begins.

Ask. SEOM and SEAP have presented the results of a precision medicine survey. What stands out from them?

Answer Enriqueta Felip. We have conducted a survey of both oncologists and pathologists, and 200 people have responded, 100 by specialty. In it, we have asked about access to massive sequencing techniques. Globally we have seen that 40 percent of respondents had access to NGS. At the healthcare level, it is carried out mainly in metastatic disease, the tumors in which the most are lung, colon and breast cancer. In addition, we have seen that there were many hospitals (40 percent) that outsource molecular determinations, some of them not massive sequencing, but EGFR, ALK or ROS.

On the other hand, we have also asked about access to liquid biopsy, approximately 50 percent of those surveyed answered that they did have access, the other 50 percent did not.

Likewise, it was asked if there was a figure for molecular tumor committees and the answer was that it is in 30 percent of the hospitals surveyed.

Q. Regarding the current situation and challenges in the implementation of precision medicine, how are we in Spain? Is there something we can take from other European countries so that we can continue to move forward?

Answer Enriqueta Felip. Hence the importance of the precision medicine workshop. First explain the survey, how we are in Spain, then learn from the countries that are already implemented, such as France and Germany. During the meeting there are two representatives, a pathologist and an oncologist who represent these precision medicine initiatives in the two European countries. In addition, we explain our experiences, what we are doing in Spain, for this we have representatives from three ministries to discuss the situation and take into account the position of the Ministry, which is very relevant. Therefore, the objective is to see how we implement this reality that we have and that we are doing, but that we have to put it in order.

Response José Luis Rodríguez Peralto. The situation in Spain is very irregular, there are some Autonomous Communities that have it organized and others that do not. There are Autonomous Communities where there is only one hospital like Cantabria, and it is easy to organize it and in fact they have it organized. For example, in Catalonia, they have started with a network that has just been launched and that they are doing relatively well. Now, the rest of the Autonomous Communities must take this example that is already working and improve it if possible. Indeed, there are very few organized structures in the different Autonomous Communities.

Q. How important is the joint work of administrations and clinicians in this regard? Are we close to the expected model of precision medicine?

EF We think that we must work together, which is why we have organized this conference together with SEAP, and with the collaboration of ASEICA and the Carlos III Institute.

Working with the Ministry is also important, we have spoken with Patricia Lacruz, in this sense to offer all kinds of collaboration And it really is essential that biomarkers are in the portfolio of services, but we also have to work in the different Autonomous Communities and To ensure that this implementation of precision medicine becomes a reality throughout the territory and in a homogeneous and equitable manner, this is the objective.

In addition, we think that there must be reference centers because it is logical that biomarkers be done in some centers.

JLR The Ministry of Health is currently elucidating a portfolio of genetic diagnosis services throughout Spain, the problem is that, at this time, and that is what we are discussing, it is a bit mixed and what alterations are is not well defined Somatic molecular alterations of germinal molecular alterations, that is, diseases that are genetically transmitted go on one side and somatic alterations of cancer go on the other. These two things must be clearly established and separated in order to know what we are talking about at all times.

With regard to the Ministries, for example, in the Community of Madrid, which is where I am working, we have already begun to talk with the Ministry of Health to try to organize and plan a system, as they have already done in Catalonia, that is similar to that or even improve it, in short, create a system with a series of models, the Catalan model, the French model, the Belgian model, there are not so many differences between these models, and try to organize it here in the Ministry of Madrid.

In Andalusia they have also begun to debate with the Ministry of Health and in another series of Autonomous Communities they are beginning to move. Now it is important to take the step and push for it to be assumed by the ministries themselves.

P. How are the negotiations with the Ministry of Health to include biomarkers in the common portfolio of services?

EF We were talking with Patricia Lacruz and there is real interest, we do think that this is going to be a reality and therefore we must work from a point of view of optimism, but with caution. We think that this is a moment in which there is going to be a change in this sense.

Q. How do you see the situation in the short-medium-long term in precision oncology and where should we move forward?

EF Precision medicine is being carried out in Spain, but it must be ordered and it must be guaranteed that all patients have access.

We need more figures, pathologists, computer scientists… so this requires a clear investment and then we have to analyze the data we have.

We think that these may clearly be opportunities because giving a selected treatment based on a biomarker is much better than treating without said biomarker. Later, in a few years, precision medicine will advance and it will not only be in treatment, we are also thinking about precision medicine in prevention, diagnosis… and this is what we have to continue working on, we cannot stop here.

JLR I believe that we should move towards achieving molecular determinations, that is, biomarkers, in all advanced cancers and in most cancers, even if they are not advanced. To have the capacity to be able to determine these molecular alterations, to know the biomarkers. That is what we have to tend towards, towards equity. We have to achieve it: create a network, create a portfolio of services in hospitals, that molecular determinations are financed and that whenever a drug can be administered, the molecular determination is carried out beforehand and that it is equitable, that everyone has the opportunity to access it.

