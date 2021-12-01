“The situation is getting worse.” Omicron, 44 cases in Europe

“The situation is getting worse”. With these words, Health Minister Olivier Veran commented on the progress of the epidemic from Covid that in France did register 47 thousand new infections in the last 24 hours. S.According to the minister, the peak of the infections of the third wave could be overcome “at the end of the week”. This could mean an average of 40,000 cases per day. The figure of the infected today is the highest since 8 April. About 30,500 cases were registered on Tuesday.

Spray vaccine under study, hopes of “super coverage”

There “promise“ that comes from the anti Covid-19 nasal protein spray vaccine that has been tested for over a year in France – upon its possible arrival on the market, predicted by researchers in 2023 – is to allow broad vaccination coverage at a low price and with better performance, also thanks to the possibility of reducing the presence of the virus in the nasal mucosa since administration. Regarding the product, developed by the BioMap of the joint research unit (Umr) Inrae-University of Tours, totally French, the country beyond the Alps counts a lot for a ‘super coverage against the pandemic virus also thanks to the ease of administration.

In general, however, the idea of ​​a vaccine to be inhaled is considered by experts to be very useful, even for vaccination in poor countries, it is no coincidence that in the world there are a dozen anti Covid spray vaccines that are being worked on in the laboratories of the various Villages. The French trial has given, in its early stages, positive results and the roadmap foresees the transition to the clinical phase of human trials in 2022 and the arrival on the market in 2023, as indicated by a recent press release from the University of Tours. . Contrary to intramuscular vaccines, those administered by the nasal route have the advantage of avoiding the presence of the virus in the nose, which characterizes the initial stage of the infection, from the beginning. In fact, they induce the immune effect at the level of the nasal mucosa, the gateway and site of multiplication of the virus. The hope that the trial will lead to very concrete results is linked to the fact that it is based on a technology for the production of the vaccine already approved as a barrier against toxoplasmosis.

Omicron, 44 cases in Europe

As of November 30, there are “44 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 reported by 11 EU and European Economic Area (SEE) countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France (Reunion), Germany , Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, according to information from public sources’. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) takes stock, in the latest epidemiological update released today. “Numerous probable cases have also been reported throughout the region, but they are still under investigation – the body pointed out – Most of the confirmed cases have a history of travel to African countries, some have taken connections in other destinations between Africa and Europe “. Another important element reported by the ECDC is that “all cases for which information on severity is available were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms”. So far “no serious cases or deaths have been reported among these cases.” Cases of Omicron outside the EU / See have currently been reported by 9 countries and territories: Australia, Botswana, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, South Africa, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

