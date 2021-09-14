The situation is not improving for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

Major digital currencies were trading lower on Monday night as global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.29% to $ 2.05 trillion.

What happened

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) lost 1.82% to $ 45,210.12 in 24 hours, registering -13.91% over the past seven days.

The second most important currency in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down 2.23% daily to $ 3,319.65, which translates to -14.92% over a seven-day period.

The price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was down 4.74% to $ 2.42, or -14.36% in one week.

The meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 4.42% to $ 0.24. In one week, DOGE fell by 22.71%.

Monday evening, Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX) was the cryptocurrency to have made the largest daily gains, with a jump of 15.85% to 12.65 dollars. In one week, the decentralized finance protocol token fell by 6.77%.

Over the past 24 hours, SNX gained 18.46% against BTC and 19.28% against ETH.

Among the other coins to make important daily gains there are Mina (CRYPTO: MINA), Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) e Stacks (CRYPTO: STX).

MINA was up 15.59% to $ 5.87, CELO was up 8.14% to $ 5.41 and STX was up 3.28% to $ 1.51.

Because it is important

Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Bureau that it acquired 5,050 BTC for nearly $ 242.9 million.

The company led by Michael Saylor said it added 8,957 BTC in the third quarter of 2021 and now holds approximately 110,042 BTC, which it acquired at an average unit cost of $ 27,713.

Monday, Saylor he tweeted “Those who go slowly go healthy and go far”, accompanying the old adage with the hashtag Bitcoin.

On the same day, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode said in a blog post that long-term holders of BTC are not troubled by last week’s sell-off.

“We also see that the availability of LTHs (long-term holders) reached 79.5% of all BTC coins this week, which is equivalent to the level reached in October, before the start of the bull market,” he wrote. ‘agency.

Glassnode defines long-term holders as “high-conviction buyers” whose coins have crossed the 155-day mark.

Meantime, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), a fork of BTC, has skyrocketed following the release of a fake press release that Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) had entered into an important partnership with the token in question.

At the time of publication, LTC was up + 0.49% to $ 179.92. The cryptocurrency was trading down 22.8% in the past 24 hours from the intraday high of $ 233.06 hit on Monday.

The Litecoin Foundation recognized that on Monday members of his social media team were “a little too enthusiastic” by sharing the news from the official Twitter account after major media outlets like Reuters reported on it.