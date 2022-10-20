News

“The situation is worse than anywhere else in the world”: Tigray, the besieged region that has been at war for 2 years

No phone lines or internet and almost no food or medicine. This is how the inhabitants of the Ethiopian region of Tigray find themselves, where for almost 2 years bloody combats have been taking place between rebel forces and an alliance of Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers.

The region, which was once a tourist hub that attracted foreign visitors for its rock-cut churches, Muslim shrines and ancient writings in the Ge’ez language, is today the scene of events worthy of a horror movie like hyenas eating carcasses of the villagers victims of the aerial attacks, while thousands of old men and women must spend the nights in the open.

As the fighting intensifies, more civilians take part in clashes.

Tigray’s rebel commanders have embarked on a new recruitment drive, after being accused of forcing the local population to join the war.

