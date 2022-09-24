The situation of blackouts in Cuba will continue to be critical this weekend

The Cuban Electric Union reported that the blackout situation in Cuba will continue to be critical this weekend, when the arrival of a hurricane is also expected that will surely cause more damage to the lines and thermoelectric plants in the west of the country. According to this entity, more than 1,100 MW were affected this Friday at night.

They explain that units 6 and 7 of CTE Mariel, CTE unit Otto Parellada, unit 3 of CTE Santa Cruz, CTE Guiteras, unit 4 of CTE Nuevitas and unit 2 of CTE Felton. Unit 3 of the CTE Rente is undergoing maintenance.

They add that in the “peak hours, the entry of the CTE Guiteras unit with 220 MW (in the startup process) and the use of 85 MW in diesel engines is forecast.” Therefore, a night affectation of more than 800 MW is forecast, if the entry of the “Guiteras” occurs, although as is known, its maintenance does not usually last long.

BLACKOUTS IN CUBA, RECORD FIGURES

Record figures in Matanzas. The Electric Company of that territory reported that in the course of this week, up to 18 hours out of 24 that have a day had been turned off. So many Matanzas residents are only having six hours of electricity a day.

“We want to inform you that taking into account the events that have occurred in recent days regarding the blackout, where we have come to turn off record figures. Also inform the population that in these last two days the average number of hours off in the province amounts to 18.09 hours in 24 hours,” they said on their Telegram channel.

Also from Villa Clara, they warn that “for today, Saturday, September 24, deficit effects will continue, which would reach their maximum value during peak hours.”