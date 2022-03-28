The situation of Family Medicine in Spain

“We need resources and skill to explain the wonderful specialty that is the Family medicine under the right conditions.” so clearly speak Rafael Ramosnewly appointed researcher professor of Family and Community Medicine by the University of Girona. With this appointment, Ramos becomes the first professor of this specialty in Catalonia and the second to spanish level, while also currently running a network made up of 26 Primary Care groups and Public health of 12 autonomous communities.

Ramos highlights above all the role that Family Medicine has in society and its current situation: “There must be health for all, it is a treasure of our society. Despite this, they need more resources so that the essence of Family Medicine is understood. A person cannot be luckier in relation to the health system than having a good doctor or family doctor. It is the key to be able to carry out a good health follow-up. It is the pillar of the health system of our society. It can’t be done if you don’t have the professionals with the motivation and resources for develop this work. Continuity of care is vital and that the professional adheres to the patients he visits periodically”.

Family Medicine has suffered enormous blows and cutbacks in recent decades, a situation that Ramos reminds us to be aware of where do we come from and towards where should we go to improve the situation: “Currently there is a lack of professionals. When the 2007 crisis there were important cuts and Primary Care suffered. We haven’t recovered from that yet. With a system of stressed healthwe have suffered circumstances such as the pandemic which has caused the first-line specialties, those that have more contact with society, to receive a enormous pressure. This situation, linked to ignorance of the essence of the specialty, can discourage the vocation and we work to reverse it.”

One of the solutions that is being promoted from Family Medicine is research in this aspect from the universities. Ramos affirms that “it has to be possible to explain that there is a search scope in Primary Care. We must encourage powerful research to develop Relevant projects that can generate a significant impact between society and academia. At the university we develop attractive searches for the professional and relevant for society. The fact that the specialty is integrated into the degree has a key aspect. We not only put own knowledge of the specialty, we must know how to explain it, that it has a own content and value that if we do not show it to the students, they may not reach understand or know”.

To promote and encourage Family Medicine in the future, the professor is committed to doing it through the universities and, in parallel, receive collaboration from different health institutions: “The two strategies are complementary. There is an aspect linked to social and internal prestige and that has to be worked on. It is an aspect that has been improving over time, but slowly if we compare ourselves with other European countries. You have to work from faculty for project it to society. We must understand the role of Family Medicine as an organizer of the health system and count on the complicity of the administration. We seek a healthy and healthy health system, because it is an important role to develop our mission”.

As far as the Primary Care network directed by Ramos, the man from Girona affirms that “the most decisive aspect is that of generate results as soon as possible. What we seek is to generate projects and synergies between groups to transform our healthcare reality. These results have to positively affect people’s health. In other words, we seek to ground the results of knowledge studies to the reality of care in order to transform it.

Time and quality for resident training

Another aspect highlighted by the professor is the resident trainingwhich must be improved as soon as possible to avoid reaching a deficit situation in the coming years: “Without resources it is difficult to develop tasks with enthusiasm. In the training of residents and more in our specialty, a close relationship is generated. Residents, as they learn, achieve more autonomy and can develop more skills, but it requires an effort on the part of the tutor. To this is added the overload of the rest of the day with an accumulation of visits, which may not compensate. I defend a similar vision to the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), in order to train and be postgraduate teachers we need quality time to give it to our residents”.