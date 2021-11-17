“The situation of infections in Germany is dramatic”

Merkel: “We are in full emergency” – Even if there will be no political majority to extend the state of emergency on November 25, Merkel stressed, “there can be no doubt for me that we are in the midst of such an emergency”. The former chancellor also made it clear that she believes that the consultation between the State and the Regions, scheduled for Thursday, comes “with delay”. “The fourth wave of Covid hits us with full violence” and from the conference with the governors “a clear signal will have to arrive”. The goal has always been “to avoid overloading health facilities”, he said, “and the bitter truth” is that in the districts most severely affected by the virus “this is no longer possible”.

Saxony has reached its limit in intensive care – Meanwhile, Saxony has reached the maximum limit of manageable overload of intensive care for Covid. From Friday, the so-called “emergency brake” comes into force, with mandatory contact limitation measures valid only for non-vaccinated people. As a level of emergency, Saxony considers the overcoming of 1,300 patients in intensive care for three consecutive days: Wednesday they are 1,520, the previous day they were 1,524 and Monday 1,391. In all of Germany, ICUs employed have risen to 3,376. The Land has the highest virus incidence in the federation with a weekly rate of 724, 2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

German anesthetists: “Let’s go towards catastrophe” – The German health system “is heading for a catastrophe,” commented the German federal association of anesthetists, the BDA, in an open letter to the Laender health ministers and federal health minister Jens Spahn. The association calls for effective containment measures and application of the 2G rule (access allowed only to vaccinated and cured) for all areas of public life in Germany.

In Upper Austria corpses in the corridors The fourth wave of coronavirus has hit Upper Austria in full, which has a weekly incidence of 1,455 cases of contagion (for every 100 thousand inhabitants). In a hospital in the night between Sunday and Monday there were so many deaths that the bodies were “parked” in the corridor. A nurse who wanted to remain anonymous tells the Apa agency. The health worker highlights the strong pressure, including psychological pressure, on the nursing staff. “Usually when a patient dies, he is combed and relatives can greet him in a dignified manner. A dead person from Covid is stuffed naked in a plastic bag and that ends there,” he adds. The nurse also tells of a triage case. “An elderly woman arrived with a blood saturation rate below 50%. Normally she would have been taken to intensive care, she wasn’t. Luckily she survived,” says the nurse.

The incidence in Salzburg rises, not excluding the lockdown – The Salzburg area has a weekly incidence of 1,672. Not much better in Upper Austria (1,557). The Tyrol (1,010), Vorarlberg (1,059) and Carinthia (1,026) are also above a thousand mark, just under one thousand the national average (971). Austria also highlights the all-time record since the start of the pandemic of 14,416 new cases in one day. In light of these data, the deputy governor of the Land of Salzburg, Heinrich Schellhorn (Verdi), has proposed a hard two-week lockdown for everyone. Vienna also does not rule out more restrictive measures.

Czech Republic, from Monday not vaccinated off the premises – The Czech Republic also passes to the toughest measures against Covid and from Monday it will exclude the unvaccinated from restaurants, clubs and public events to counter the advance of the fourth wave. The tests will no longer be sufficient, it will be necessary to prove that they are vaccinated or cured, according to what in Prague is called the “Bavarian model” (the German 2G). Outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced the measure

Sweden, from December Green pass for events with one hundred people – Starting December 1, Sweden will introduce a vaccination pass for the first time for certain events that collect from 100 people and up. This was announced by the government. Sweden has so far been one of the most reluctant countries to adopt restrictive measures against Covid.

Belgium, the obligation to telework 4 days a week returns – New tightening of the anti Covid measures in Belgium after a surge in infections (10 thousand between 7 and 13 November), but no generalized closure. It emerges from the meeting of the Conciliation Committee. Teleworking is compulsory for four days a week, from Saturday 20 November until 13 December. Thereafter, the obligation should drop to three days. Among other precautions: the mask must be worn indoors from the age of 10, but not at school, where other rules may be established.

Hungary, over 10 thousand new cases: vaccinations at 40% – The growth of infections continues also in Hungary. Government figures speak of 10,265 new cases (numbers close to the peaks established in March) and 178 deaths per day. About 40% of Hungarians have not yet received the vaccine: a delay of almost 9 percentage points compared to the average vaccination rate in the rest of the 27 countries of the European Union.